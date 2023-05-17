Nepali mountaineer reaches Everest summit for record 27th time

KATHMANDU - Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa reached the top of Mount Everest for the 27th time on Wednesday, reclaiming the record for the most summits of the world’s highest mountain.

“He successfully reached the summit this morning, guiding a Vietnamese climber,” Mr Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks, his expedition organiser, told AFP.

Nepal is home to eight of the world’s 10 highest peaks, including the 8,849m Everest, and welcomes hundreds of adventurers each spring, when temperatures are warm and winds are typically calm.

Earlier on Wednesday, British guide Kenton Cool reached the world’s highest point for the 17th time, extending his own record for the most summits by a non-Nepali.

Meanwhile, a 46-year-old Moldovan climber died on the mountain the same day – the fifth fatality of the season.

The authorities have issued 478 Everest permits to foreign climbers this year, the US$11,000 (S$14,800) fee a part of total costs for a summit ranging from US$45,000 to US$200,000.

Since most will need a guide, more than 900 people – a record – will try to summit this season, which runs until early June.

The 53-year-old Kami Rita had held the overall title since 2018, when he ascended Everest for the 22nd time, passing the previous mark he shared with two other Sherpa climbers, both of whom have since retired.

But on Sunday another climber, Mr Pasang Dawa Sherpa, 46, tied for the record by reaching the top for the 26th time.

A guide for more than two decades, Mr Kami Rita first summited in 1994 when working for a commercial expedition.

Since then, he has climbed Everest almost every year, several times leading the first rope-fixing team to open the route to the top.

“These records were made not with an intention to make them, but during my work as a guide,” he told Agence France-Presse in April as he headed to base camp.

‘Everest man’