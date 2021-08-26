Nepalese remember loved ones they have lost

Children clad in traditional dress, protective masks and face shields as they participated in Gai Jatra, or the Cow Festival, in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Monday. Nepalese Hindus celebrate the religious festival to ask for salvation and peace for family members who have died in the past year. Children taking part in the procession often dress as cows, which are considered holy animals that help departed souls reach heaven, according to Hinduism. This year's festival is being held amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which has infected over 751,000 people and killed 10,568 in Nepal.

