Nepal political alliance challenges traditional party dominance

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

An aerial view of Kathmandu valley seen from an aircraft, in Kathmandu, on Dec 12.

KATHMANDU - An emerging political bloc in Nepal has gained another heavyweight, with a third key figure joining the new alliance ahead of th e 2026 election, a party member said on Dec 30 .

Two of Nepal’s most popular political leaders, television host Rabi Lamichhane of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, agreed on Dec 28 to unite their parties for the March 5 polls.

They pledged to address the demands of younger “Gen Z” protesters following deadly anti-corruption demonstrations in September that ousted the government.

Mr Kulman Ghising of the Ujyalo Nepal Party, who is the energy minister in the interim government, also agreed to join the new alliance late on Dec 29 .

“This agreement... has brought an alternative force into the political mainstream,” said former Ujyalo Nepal committee member Sanjiv Ballav Bhattarai, who has now joined Mr Lamichhane’s RSP.

Mr Ghising, 55, won significant public support when he led the Nepal Electricity Authority in tackling the Himalayan country’s load-shedding crisis.

At least 77 people were killed during the youth-led Sept 8 and 9 uprising.

Protests began under the loose umbrella title of Gen Z, triggered by a brief government ban on social media.

The demonstrations tapped into wider public anger at economic stagnation and political corruption in the country of 30 million people.

The agreement said the new alliance embraces “the spirit of the Gen Z movement against corruption and bad governance”.

Prominent Gen Z protest figures, including Mr Sudan Gurung, played a role in bringing the leaders together for talks.

Nepal became a federal republic in 2008 after a decade-long civil war and a peace deal that saw former Maoist insurgents brought into government and the abolishment of the monarchy.

A revolving door of ageing prime ministers and a culture of horse-trading between three dominant parties fuelled public perceptions that the government was out of touch.

Mr Lamichhane’s RSP emerged as a political surprise in the 2022 general election, when it became the fourth-largest party in Parliament.

However, Mr Lamichhane has since been embroiled in cases of cooperative fraud and organised crime and was recently released on bail. AFP