Nepal PM says nation facing ‘unimaginable’ disaster

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Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah (second from right) arriving to inspect the area following flash floods at Bidur municipality.

KATHMANDU – Nepal is facing an “unimaginable and heartbreaking” disaster, with the authorities struggling to assess the full scale of devastating floods that have killed hundreds, Prime Minister Balendra Shah has said.

The huge wave of ice, rocks and debris that smashed into villages and towns on Aug 26 has claimed at least 797 lives in both Nepal and Tibet, across the border in China.

“Our country has been facing an unimaginable and heartbreaking natural disaster,” Shah said in a social media post late on Aug 30.

“The devastating floods in the Bhote Koshi river in Rasuwa have made it extremely difficult to collect a complete account of the loss of life, property and infrastructure,” he added.

“Although this task remains challenging due to adverse weather, difficult terrain and ongoing risks, we are moving forward with determination to protect the lives of the citizens.”

At least 3,048 people remain missing, including many tourists and pilgrims to Tibet’s sacred Mount Kailash.

Shah, a 36-year-old rapper turned politician widely known as Balen , faces the enormous task of rebuilding communities and critical infrastructure.

Nepal’s economy is already under pressure, with limited resources to respond to a disaster of this scale.

The disaster came ahead of the anniversary of 2025’s Sept 8 to 9 mass anti-corruption protests that toppled the previous government.

Shah’s party swept elections in March on a wave of euphoria calling for change.

“We will succeed in overcoming this crisis through our unity and collective efforts,” he said of the floods. AFP