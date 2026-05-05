Nepal PM justifies banning party-linked unions, student groups

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Newly appointed Prime Minister Balendra Shah said the effort is intended to take the country out of party control and bring it to the institutional path.

KATHMANDU – Nepal’s newly elected Prime Minister Balendra Shah rejected on May 5 criticism of his ban on trade and student unions linked to political parties, insisting the move would not infringe on rights.

Mr Shah, 36, a rapper-turned-politician, was elected in March in the first polls since deadly anti-corruption protests in 2025 toppled the government.

On the recommendation of Mr Shah’s Cabinet, President Ram Chandra Paudel issued ordinances over the weekend banning civil service trade unions and student organisations affiliated with political parties.

Student groups have opposed the decision and asked the government to reverse the ban.

“This is an effort to take the country out of party control and bring it to the institutional path,” Mr Shah said in a post on social media.

“This is an effort to free the school and bureaucracy from an infection of parties.”

Mr Lokesh Kumar Khadka, president of Free Student Union at Ratna Rajyalaxmi Campus, told AFP that “all the student unions condemn this decision, this is completely wrong”.

“The prime minister is displaying a dictatorial nature by not giving space to free political ideology within universities,” Mr Khadka said.

Mr Shah said in his post that no rights would be harmed, arguing the ban would enable campus groups to benefit students and employees rather than political parties.

It would also “strengthen professional freedom” by prioritising merit over “party affiliation” in public sector appointments and promotions, the prime minister added.

Mr Khadka said that student unions have played a key role in Nepal’s political history and would “continue protests in the streets” against actions they deem unjust. AFP