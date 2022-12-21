Nepal court orders release of French serial killer who inspired Netflix series The Serpent

KATHMANDU - Nepal’s top court ordered on Wednesday the release of Charles Sobhraj, the French serial killer portrayed in the Netflix series “The Serpent” who was responsible for a string of murders across Asia in the 1970s.

The Supreme Court ruled Sobhraj, 78, who has been in prison in the Himalayan republic since 2003 for murdering two North American tourists, should be freed on health grounds.

“Keeping him in the prison continuously is not in line with the prisoner’s human rights,” read a copy of the verdict.

“If there is not any other pending cases against him to keep him in the prison, this court orders his release by today and... the return to his country within 15 days.”

After a troubled childhood and several prison terms in France for petty crimes, Sobhraj began travelling the world in the early 1970s, befriending and robbing young backpackers as he made his way along the drug-fuelled Hippie Trail from Europe to Southeast Asia.

His modus operandi was to charm and befriend his victims – many of them starry-eyed Western backpackers on a quest for spirituality – before drugging, robbing and murdering them.

Suave and sophisticated, he was implicated in his first murder, that of a young American woman whose body was found on a beach in Pattaya wearing a bikini, in 1975.

“He was cultured, courteous,” said Ms Nadine Gires, who befriended Sobhraj when he moved into her Bangkok apartment building that year.

But she soon began to fear her fast-talking neighbour, who masqueraded as a gemstone trader to lure cash-strapped travellers.

“Many people were getting sick in his home,” she told AFP last year. “He was not only a swindler, a seducer, a robber of tourists, but an evil murderer.”

Sobhraj – a French citizen of Vietnamese and Indian parentage, who spoke several languages – was linked to more than 20 killings in total.

His victims were strangled, beaten or burned, and he often used the passports of his male victims to travel to his next destination.

Sobhraj’s sobriquet, “The Serpent”, came from his ability to assume other identities in order to evade justice. It became the title of a hit series made by the BBC and Netflix that was based on his life.