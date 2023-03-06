Mutilated body of woman recovered from water tank in India, husband detained

BILASPUR, India - A man allegedly murdered his wife by chopping up her body into multiple pieces and dumping them into a water tank of his house in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district, said Indian police on Monday.

Sakri police recovered the mutilated and decomposed body of the woman in Uslapur late on Sunday night.

The crime took place in the Uslapur area under Sakri police station limits, said a police officer.

Chhattisgarh is a state in the eastern part of India.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sati Sahu. The body has been decomposed for about one to two months, said the officer.

Investigations found that the victim’s husband, Pavan Singh Thakur, might have murdered the victim after suspecting that she was cheating on him.

Thakur allegedly dumped the body into the tank after chopping up the victim’s body into multiple pieces, said the officer.

Thakur is currently detained.

The crime came to light after Thakur’s neighbours alerted the police about a foul smell emanating from the house.

The Sakri police headed to the house and discovered the decomposed body.

Police and experts from forensic science laboratories also went to the house for investigations.

Police have since sent the body for an autopsy. More details could be available after the autopsy.

The police are continuing their investigations. THE STATESMAN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK