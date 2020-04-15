Muted Tamil New Year as Modi extends lockdown

The people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala yesterday welcomed the traditional new year with masks on, hunkering down for a longer lockdown to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

As they greeted one another "Tamil Puthandu Vazhthukkal" (happy new year) and "Vishu Ashamsagal" (Vishu greetings), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of the three-week nationwide lockdown that started on March 24, up till May 3.

April 14 marks the first day of the Tamil calendar, celebrated with sweet treats and visits to the temple or homes of relatives.

But this year's festivities were muted as the temples were shut and the streets deserted.

But some habits are hard to kick. On Monday, the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai saw large crowds of mask-wearing shoppers.

Across the border, the Kerala state celebrated Vishu, a harvest festival all about abundance.

But its markets were far from abundant as the state has not been receiving its regular supply of produce from neighbouring states due to the lockdown.

"After the coronavirus pandemic, I think there is going to be an epidemic of hunger," said Mr P. Shanmugam, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association.