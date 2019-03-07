Multiple explosions near political gathering in Kabul injure at least three

KABUL (REUTERS) - Multiple explosions hit the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday (March 7), with some confirmed to have been caused by rockets that landed near a large gathering of members of the Shi'ite Muslim Hazara minority, wounding at least three people, officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

"The exact area from which the rockets were launched has been identified. So far, we have reports that three people were injured," said Mr Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman at the interior ministry.

Hazaras have, over the years, been attacked by Sunni Muslim militants groups such as the Taleban, Al-Qaeda and Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Hundreds of people including leaders of the Hazara community and some government officials, including chief executive officer Abdullah Abdullah, were at the gathering, a commemoration on the anniversary of a leader's death.

Tolo News, which had a camera crew reporting live from the commemoration, said that at least 10 explosions were heard.

People could be seen scattering in all directions after the blasts.

The gathering was for the anniversary of the death of Mr Abdul Ali Mazari, a Hazara leader who died in 1995 after being taken prisoner by the Taleban.

A reporter who was present at the gathering site said ambulances had rushed to the area to help.

"Many people were injured," the reporter told Tolo News.