BENGALURU/CHENNAI – More Singapore start-ups are setting up offices in India to scale up their technology in a large and diverse market that is fast becoming a gateway to Asia and Europe.

From satellite mapping and AI-enabled data analysis to cleaning and e-waste recycling, at least 300 Singapore start-ups have entered India since 2019, according to Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), an agency championing enterprise development under the Ministry of Trade and Industry.