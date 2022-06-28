More heavy downpours expected in flood-hit Indian states

ASSAM • India's flood-hit areas are forecast to receive heavy rain this week, with 532 people losing their lives so far across the nation during the monsoon season and hundreds of thousands staying in temporary relief camps.

The north-eastern state of Assam has been among the worst-hit regions, with the downpours affecting 2.5 million people, destroying homes and infrastructure, and delaying sowing of crops such as rice.

Since April 6, 121 people in the state have died by drowning or landslides, according to a home ministry bulletin.

Monsoon rains cause the death of hundreds of people in India every year, but the rainy season has been particularly devastating for the hilly states of Assam and Himachal Pradesh this year.

About 233,000 people are still in relief camps, with more than two dozen teams of the National Disaster Response Force operating in 27 flood-affected districts of Assam to conduct rescue and relief operations.

Despite the monsoon bringing floods in several areas, it is one of the most important seasons for farmers in a country that is highly dependent on agriculture.

The progress of the current season, where rains are 7 per cent below normal for now, will determine crop production in the coming months and the outlook for inflation, which surged 7 per cent in May from a year earlier.

India is grappling with high food prices after unprecedented heat waves this year damaged some crops, prompting the country to curb wheat exports, a move which rattled global markets.

It is the world's second-biggest grower of wheat, rice and sugar and the top importer of palm, soya bean and sunflower oils.

The Indian air force has deployed 11 aircraft to rescue people and distribute relief materials, while the army has sent its engineering task force to help in evacuations, according to the bulletin.

The floods have affected about 229,000 hectares of farmland and damaged about 135,000 homes.

Several states, including Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Karnataka and Kerala, are expected to experience heavy rainfall for at least five days this week, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The monsoon is forecast to be normal overall for a fourth year, the weather bureau has said.

