Monkeys in India snatch coronavirus test samples

NEW DELHI • Monkeys mobbed an Indian health worker and made off with coronavirus test blood samples, initially spreading fears that the stealthy simians could spread the pandemic in the local area.

The Indian authorities often have to grapple with primates snatching food and even mobile phones.

After making off with the three samples earlier last week in Meerut, near the capital New Delhi, the monkeys scampered up nearby trees and one then tried to chew its plunder.

The sample boxes were later recovered and had not been damaged, Meerut Medical College superintendent Dheeraj Raj told Agence France-Presse on Friday, after footage of the encounter went viral on social media.

"They were still intact and we don't think there is any risk of contamination or spread," Mr Raj said.

He added that the three people whose samples were stolen were retested for the virus.

Dr S. K. Garg, a top official at the college, said it was not clear if the monkeys could contract the coronavirus if they came into contact with infected blood.

"No evidence has been found that monkeys can contract the infection," Dr Garg told Reuters.

The coronavirus has been detected in animals, though there is no confirmation that the disease can then be passed on to humans.

India, home to some of the world's most packed cities and a creaking healthcare system, is emerging as a new coronavirus hot spot with record jumps in new cases in recent days.

The South Asian country reported a record daily jump of 7,964 new Covid-19 infections yesterday, with a recent surge in cases as lockdown restrictions start to ease.

It yesterday announced a phased lifting of the nationwide lockdown by allowing malls, restaurants and places of worship to reopen from June 8. The country, which had enforced sweeping and strict orders on March 25, will limit the stringent rules to areas that have a large number of active cases, until at least June 30.

The authorities will decide on reopening schools and colleges in July, while resumption of international air travel is planned only in the final phase.

India has recorded 173,763 Covid-19 cases and 4,971 deaths, making it the ninth most affected country globally, Reuters data showed.

While the fatality rate in India has been lower than those in worse-hit countries, experts warned that its peak has not been reached due to mounting cases of new infections.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS, BLOOMBERG