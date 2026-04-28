Monk ends barefoot Sri Lanka trek with a dog and plea for peace

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Vietnamese Buddhist monk Bhikkhu Pannakara (centre) accompanied by Sri Lankan army commandos walks with his pet dog Aloka, a stray rescued from India.

COLOMBO – A saffron-robed Buddhist monk ended a gruelling barefoot walk across Sri Lanka on April 28 with an impassioned appeal for world peace and kindness towards animals.

Accompanied by a rescued stray dog, Texas-based Vietnamese monk Pannakara walked 210km to reach the capital Colombo, where he was received by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Hundreds of thousands of Sri Lankans lined the route from the north-central town of Dambulla during the week-long walk to offer Mr Pannakara and his 12 fellow monks flowers and gifts.

They were accompanied by their mascot, a stray named Aloka, meaning “light” in Sanskrit.

“If we cannot govern our own inner world with wisdom, how can we expect the outer world to remain peaceful?” Mr Pannakara said at a ceremony at Colombo’s Independence Square.

The foreign monks were also presented with a sapling of the Sri Maha Bodhi, which according to tradition has grown from a cutting of the original tree under which the Buddha attained enlightenment in India.

The Vietnamese monks had attracted international attention during a longer 108-day walk of 3,700km from Texas to Washington, travelling through freezing temperatures and along ice-covered roads and ending on Feb 10.

In sharp contrast, they walked on Sri Lanka’s roads at the hottest time of the year, when temperatures reached 40 deg C.

Devotees sprayed water on asphalt roads and placed banana leaves and flowers for them to step on, helping them avoid the sweltering heat of the tarmac.

Elite army and police commandos were deployed to protect the group, and veterinarians were placed on standby to care for Aloka, who was kept on a leash held by security personnel taking turns.

“Aloka has no voice to speak our language. Yet he has communicated something very profound to all of us,” Mr Pannakara said.

“Through his presence, we were reminded that loving kindness and compassion must not be limited. It must extend to all living beings.”

Aloka had followed the monks in India and remained with them even after being hit by a car.

The monks then brought the dog to the US, where it accompanied them on their peace walk, drawing global attention and donations that helped fund its travels. AFP