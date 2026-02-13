Monarchists rally in support of ex-king as Nepal limps toward election

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Pro-monarchy supporters in Nepal holding a portrait of former king Gyanendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev, chant slogans as they wait to welcome him in Kathmandu, on Feb 13.

– Thousands of supporters of Nepal’s former king rallied in Kathmandu on Feb 13 to greet its last monarch Gyanendra on his return from holiday, ahead of the first election since anti-graft unrest by Gen Z.

A special assembly dominated by former Maoist rebels abolished Nepal’s monarchy in 2008 and turned the Hindu-majority, Himalayan mountain nation into a secular republic.

Mr Gyanendra, 78, the last king, has since been living in his private home in Kathmandu as a commoner. Meanwhile, Nepal has had 14 changes of government in the past 18 years and the instability has spooked investors and retarded growth.

On Feb 13 , pro-monarchy demonstrators shouting “King, come and save the country” offered bouquets of flowers and waved the national flag as Mr Gyanendra arrived by car at his home from the airport after three months’ holiday in Nepal’s east.

“We must restore the monarchy because the king can be a caring guardian of all Nepali people, something many corrupt political leaders have failed to do,” said 55-year-old Sanatan Prasad Regmi, a Gyanendra supporter. “We have no use for a republic.”

Many Nepalis have voiced frustration with republican government, accusing it of failing to deliver its promises of economic development and increased job creation.

Seventy-seven people were killed in anti-corruption unrest led by Gen Z youths in September and Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli was forced to resign.

A fresh election is set for March 5 for a new Parliament, and a group of royalists who favour the restoration of a constitutional monarchy is among 65 parties running for the 275 seats in the assembly.

Two popular leaders – a rapper-turned-Kathmandu mayor and a former TV host-turned-politician – have joined forces to challenge the older parties which have dominated the Himalayan nation’s politics for over three decades.

The election commission says nearly 19 million of Nepal’s 30 million people are eligible to vote in the elections. Nearly one million voters – mostly youths – were added after the protests. REUTERS