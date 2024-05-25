Modi’s struggling key rival Gandhi votes as India general election resumes

NEW DELHI – Key Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi voted on May 25 as the country’s six-week general election resumed, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rivals accusing his government of unjustly targeting them in criminal probes.

Mr Modi, 73, remains popular after a decade in office and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is widely expected to win a third term in June after a general election hit by recurrent early summer heatwaves.

His prospects have been further bolstered by several criminal investigations into his opponents, sparking concerns from UN rights chief Volker Turk and rights groups over the general election’s fairness.

Mr Gandhi, the most prominent leader of India’s opposition Congress party, cast his ballot at a polling station in New Delhi, where temperatures were forecast to reach 43 deg C.

A son, grandson and great-grandson of former prime ministers, Mr Gandhi paused after voting to take a photograph with his mother Sonia but did not speak to crowds of reporters.

The scion of a dynasty that dominated Indian politics for decades, he was convicted of criminal libel in 2023 after a complaint by a member of Mr Modi’s party.

His two-year prison sentence saw him disqualified from Parliament until the verdict was suspended by a higher court.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, 55, leader of the opposition Aam Aadmi party, who was detained in March in a long-running graft case, was due to vote later on May 25.

The Supreme Court offered bail to him earlier in May and he returned to the campaign trail, urging Indians to vote against what he called a nascent “dictatorship”.

“Modi has started a very dangerous mission,” he said soon after his release. “Modi will send all opposition leaders to jail.”

The Congress party is spearheading an opposition alliance of more than two dozen parties competing jointly against Mr Modi, including the Aam Aadmi party.

The Aam Aadmi party grew out of an anti-corruption movement a decade ago – its name means Common Man’s party – and has had electoral success in the Delhi region and the state of Punjab, but has struggled to establish itself as a nationwide force.

In February, the authorities froze several Congress bank accounts as part of a running dispute over income tax returns filed five years ago, a move Mr Gandhi said had severely impacted the party’s ability to contest the general election.

“We have no money to campaign, we cannot support our candidates,” the 53-year-old told reporters in March.

Mr Modi’s political opponents and international rights campaigners have long sounded the alarm on India’s shrinking democratic space.

US think-tank Freedom House said this year that the BJP had “increasingly used government institutions to target political opponents”.