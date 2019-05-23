India elections: Modi's party heading for landslide win as counting continues

NEW DELHI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi looked set to clinch a second term on Thursday (May 23) with what appears to be a historic landslide as counting of votes continued in the biggest election exercise in the world.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Mr Modi's nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was ahead in 334 seats, with the opposition United Progressive Alliance leading in 90 at 12 noon (2.30pm Singapore time) on Thursday, about four hours after the counting of about 600 million votes began.

The BJP party extended its lead in more than 292 seats – easily ahead of the 272 seats needed to form government. The Congress is ahead in 52 seats.

Election Commission officials are sifting through postal ballots and electronic voting machine votes in 77 counting halls, with results expected only later in the evening on Thursday.

For the first time, Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips, a paper record of a vote, will also be counted. This will be done in select polling booths, which is expected to make the counting process lengthier.

Early indications are that the BJP is leading in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress and its ally, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, have taken the lead in Tamil Nadu.

Based on postal ballots, which are being counted first, the voting trend is likely to change several times during the counting process.

Elections were held from April 11 in the world's largest democracy across seven phases and over six weeks to choose India's next government, with Mr Modi pitted against Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of other regional leaders.

Mr Modi, the 68-year-old leader of the BJP, dominated the elections, in which issues receded to the foreground during the last phases of campaigning and the personalities of the main candidates took over.

About 67.34 per cent of 900 million eligible voters cast their vote for the more than 8,000 candidates who took part in these elections.

Exit polls have predicted a win for Mr Modi, with some even predicting that the BJP would do even better in these elections than in 2014, when the BJP thundered to victory with a landslide win and decimated opposition parties.

BJP came to power winning 282 out of the 543 seats in the Lower House of Parliament in 2014, while the Congress - which has dominated Indian politics in the past - was reduced to just 44 seats.

BJP CONFIDENT OF A WIN

In an indication of confidence, planning for the next five years of government has already started within the BJP.

At a meeting between the BJP and its allies, discussions were held on the government's agenda, from pushing economic growth to dealing with the farm crisis and improving incomes of farmers.

Reports said the BJP has asked thousands of its party workers to come to its party headquarters in anticipation of a win.

Separately, BJP members of the Delhi wing of the BJP told the media that orders had been placed for 350kg of Indian sweets as part of celebrations of a BJP win in all seven parliamentary seats in the capital city.

Still, amid predictions that Mr Modi would come to power, opposition parties including the Congress have dismissed forecasts by exit polls, which have a mixed record in predicting elections.

MOOD IN THE OPPOSITION CAMP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi - who campaigned vigorously to take on Mr Modi- and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary in charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh, have told party workers not to lose faith.

"Don't let rumours and exit polls discourage you. This is being done just to break your determination. We are confident that our combined efforts will bear fruit," Mrs Vadra was quoted as saying.

Other opposition leaders also dismissed exit polls and continued talks on a possible post-poll alliance.

Tamil leader M.K. Stalin, the leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, expressed confidence that the Congress-led alliance would come to power and that Mr Gandhi would be Prime Minister even though the Congress has refused to be drawn into a debate on its prime ministerial candidate in these elections.

"The exit poll is not a real one. It is manufactured at someone's order. Rahul Gandhi would be our prime minister if we get the numbers in our favour. We never change our mind. I said in the beginning. I would say it tomorrow as well. There is a possibility of going to Delhi at any time," Mr Stalin said on Wednesday.

But the Congress' Captain Amarinder Singh, the chief minister of the northern breadbasket state of Punjab, told the India Today TV news channel: "We have lost the battle.”

CONTROVERSY OVER PAPER TRIALS

These elections have also seen a controversy break out over possible manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines, which are supposed to be kept in secure rooms and were to be opened only on the day of counting.

Ahead of the counting, around two dozen opposition parties complained about alleged manipulation of the machines, a charge dismissed by the Election Commission.

A series of videos emerged of voting machines being transported in private cars in some parts of the country, but the commission said the pictures had nothing to do with the elections and reiterated that the machines could not be manipulated.

Yet, for the first time in these elections, a Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) was ordered to be used in all polling stations.

The VVPAT is a paper record of a voter's choice and can be seen by the voter for seven seconds before the slip goes to a sealed ballot compartment.

The VVPAT slips are to be counted, according to a Supreme Court direction, in five randomly selected polling booths per assembly segment that makes up a parliamentary constituency. This is expected to make the counting process lengthier.

HOW THE CAMPAIGNS SHAPED UP

The voting machine controversy is an indication of how acrimonious the election campaign has been and the deep distrust between the opposition and ruling parties.

Political leaders took potshots at each other in what many have described as the most negative elections in recent times.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused Mr Modi of being a "chor", or a thief, for impropriety in a defence deal. He ran a campaign with the theme of "chowkidar chor hai" or "the watchman is a thief".

To counter this, the BJP raised its own campaign slogan, "Main bhi chowkidar" or "I am a watchman too", to put across the message that Mr Modi and the BJP would guard the country and keep it safe.

Mr Modi also took aim at Mr Gandhi's father Rajiv, a former Prime Minister who was assassinated in 1991. Mr Modi called him India's most corrupt man for allegedly using a warship during a family holiday.

WHAT ARE THE ISSUES

At the beginning of the election campaign, the issues of rising unemployment and a farm debt crisis seemed set to dominate. Jobs creation has not kept pace with the millions entering the job market each year.

Rural India has seen discontent, with farmers labouring under lower prices for their produce and growing debt.

The BJP entered the general elections following heavy losses to the Congress in three state elections. Yet, the BJP managed to take the focus away from jobs and the farm crisis.

It managed to successfully pitch its political campaign on the popularity of Mr Modi and on the issue of national security following the outbreak of hostilities with Pakistan over the killing of 40 Indian soldiers in Kashmir in April.

India had carried out air strikes in Pakistan territory on what it said were terror camps, leading to an upsurge of nationalist sentiment within the country. The BJP pitched this as an example of the strong governance by Mr Modi.

Hindu nationalism also played an important part in the elections. The BJP nominated terror-accused Pragya Singh Thakur as its candidate from Bhopal, the capital of the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress started out its campaign by focusing on alleged impropriety in the sale of fighter jets to India. But finding little resonance on the ground, it switched its campaign focus to job creation and the farmer crisis.

Mr Gandhi also announced a minimum income guarantee scheme promising Rs 72,000 (S$1,430) a year for the poorest in India. While this was seen as a game-changer, ground reports indicated that the Congress failed to widely publicise this scheme well enough among the intended beneficiaries.

Apart from this, the two main political parties used caste and religion to attract voters in different aspects of the campaign.

SOME KEY BATTLEGROUNDS

As results continue to come in, one of the key battlegrounds has been Uttar Pradesh. The focus on Uttar Pradesh is because it sends 80 MPs to Parliament, the largest for any state.

Regional rivals the Samajwadi party and Bahujan Samaj Party came together for an alliance to take on the BJP in this state, where the BJP won 72 seats in the last election.

The Congress also tried to revive its fortunes in Uttar Pradesh by bringing in Mrs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as general secretary-in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Mrs Vadra, who bears a resemblance to her grandmother, Indira Gandhi, who was known as a strong leader, campaigned extensively in the state.

The other battleground to look out for is West Bengal, where the BJP is predicted to have made inroads and expanded its influence to counter Ms Mamata Banerjee, the leader of the Trinamool Congress and chief minister of the state.

The intensity of the poll battle led to violence breaking out between BJP and Trinamool Congress cadres in West Bengal, which has 42 parliamentary constituencies.

The BJP is also hoping to increase its influence in the northeastern states of India.

WHAT IS AT STAKE

This is a test for Mr Modi and his popularity as a leader. It will be a historic first if his BJP party returns to power, as it would be the first time that a BJP government has won a consecutive term.

In 2004 elections, then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee of the BJP failed to return to power in spite of exit poll predictions.

A defeat for the Congress party would be a massive setback for Mr Gandhi, whose family has led the party for generations and produced three prime ministers.

He led the Congress campaign for the first time in a general election, even as his mother, Mrs Sonia Gandhi, a past Congress president who led the party to two victories, was rarely seen.

Questions will rise over his capability to lead the party in the event of a defeat.

The Congress party has so far been dependent on the Nehru-Gandhi family for its fortunes and a debate may be on the cards over whether it needs to rethink dynasty politics and allow other political leaders to rise within the party.

For regional leaders like Ms Mamata Bannerjee of the Trinamool Congress and Mr N. Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party, these elections will also decide if they have a say in federal politics.

For Mr Naidu, the chief minister of the state of Andhra Pradesh, his position in the state is also at stake. According to early trends, he was heading for a defeat in state elections, held simultaneously with general elections.

Mr Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of the YSR Congress was leading in 69 of the 175 seats in the assembly.