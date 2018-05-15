Cliffhanger in bitter contest for India’s swing state vote

BENGALURU, INDIA (BLOOMBERG) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s electoral fate in the south Indian state of Karnataka remained uncertain as voters failed to deliver a decisive result for his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

The BJP was leading in 105 seats in the 224-member assembly and is seen emerging as the single largest party, according to the television channel NDTV 24x7.

The Congress party, which has governed Karnataka for the last five years, was ahead in 76 seats, it said.

Regional party Janata Dal (Secular) was leading in 38 seats.

The inconclusive outcome may result in a hung assembly, paving the way for the Janata Dal (Secular) party, led by former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, to play kingmaker in forming a coalition government.

It’s not immediately clear which party the Janata Dal (Secular) will align with.

A party needs 112 seats for a majority in the state assembly.

Although there’s no clear winner in Karnataka, the outcome is likely to be seen as an accomplishment for the BJP, as it strengthened its position in India’s south, where it has historically not been popular.

For Congress, it’s a setback for the party’s revival and will further weaken its standing with the electorate.

Besides Karnataka, a state of more than 61 million people, Congress now rules only one other big state – Punjab – and one small and politically insignificant state, Mizoram.

The BJP controls 20 states with alliance partners.

The BJP and Congress will next fight in December elections in three key states currently ruled by the BJP – Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Karnataka, home to local offices of Intel Corp, General Electric Co and International Business Machines Corp, has swung from party to party since 1985.

The electoral contest has descended into bitterness in recent weeks as Mr Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressed rallies and traded barbs on corruption and farmers’ welfare policies.