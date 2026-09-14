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Modi served world leaders a meatless meal, and his critics pounced

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Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a session in the BRICS Plus/Outreach format of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Sept 13.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a session in the BRICS Plus/Outreach format of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Sept 13.

PHOTO: EPA

Yan Zhuang and Alex Travelli

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi served a strictly vegetarian meal at the BRICS summit, sparking criticism from political opponents who argued it misrepresented India's diverse cuisine.
  • Modi's government defended the menu as reflecting India's regional traditions, highlighting food's role in cultural diplomacy and political identity.
  • Diplomatic meals carry symbolic importance but can cause controversy if not managed carefully, as they aim to foster respect and good international relations.

AI generated

NEW DELHI – The world leaders who dined together at the BRICS summit in India over the weekend were served plate after plate of delicacies: Cubes of paneer simmered in gravy, Himalayan morel mushrooms with saffron, lentil broth with tomatoes and curry leaves.

Meat was conspicuously absent.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.