Modi served world leaders a meatless meal, and his critics pounced
Yan Zhuang and Alex Travelli
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi served a strictly vegetarian meal at the BRICS summit, sparking criticism from political opponents who argued it misrepresented India's diverse cuisine.
- Modi's government defended the menu as reflecting India's regional traditions, highlighting food's role in cultural diplomacy and political identity.
- Diplomatic meals carry symbolic importance but can cause controversy if not managed carefully, as they aim to foster respect and good international relations.
AI generated
NEW DELHI – The world leaders who dined together at the BRICS summit in India over the weekend were served plate after plate of delicacies: Cubes of paneer simmered in gravy, Himalayan morel mushrooms with saffron, lentil broth with tomatoes and curry leaves.
Meat was conspicuously absent.