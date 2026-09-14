Modi served world leaders a meatless meal, and his critics pounced

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a session in the BRICS Plus/Outreach format of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Sept 13.

NEW DELHI – The world leaders who dined together at the BRICS summit in India over the weekend were served plate after plate of delicacies: Cubes of paneer simmered in gravy, Himalayan morel mushrooms with saffron, lentil broth with tomatoes and curry leaves.

Meat was conspicuously absent.