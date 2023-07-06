Modi’s push for a single personal law in India sparks renewed debate and disquiet

NEW DELHI - Prime Minister Narendra Modi is moving forward with a highly contentious campaign promise to govern all Indian citizens under a single personal law regardless of their demographic.

In India, matters of marriage, divorce, adoption and inheritance currently fall under multiple religious and customary laws, only some of which are codified. Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims and Parsis, for instance, have their own rules resulting in a complex system of laws and rules, some of which have been criticised as patriarchal and backwards.

The proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) seeks to replace this with a single set of common laws for everyone. In its nine years in power, Mr Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has repeatedly promised its Hindu nationalist base to enact the UCC. The proposal has been in the BJP’s election manifesto since 1996.

Speaking at a BJP event in Madhya Pradesh on June 29, Mr Modi said the country cannot have separate laws for its people.

Since the middle of June, India’s Law Commission, which advises the government on legal reform and is putting together a report on the UCC, has been collecting public feedback on the new code. It has collected more than 1.9 million responses, according to India media reports. The BJP-ruled state of Uttarakhand meanwhile announced last week that it has prepared a draft of a UCC bill for the state but did not reveal its contents. The draft could serve as a template for the national government, according to reports.

These fresh moves have revived the debate over the UCC’s practicality and whether it will lead to a dilution of local customs and traditions in the multi-faith and multi-cultural country of 1.4 billion. It has also raised questions whether Mr Modi will implement the UCC ahead of national elections expected by May 2024, or keep it on the cards to entice voters as part of a campaign strategy to secure his third term in power.

Hindu nationalists have long demanded the UCC, contending that the Islamic personal law needs to be amended due to practices such as triple talaq, in which a man can divorce his wife by saying talaq (divorce) three times. The Supreme Court in 2017 ruled the practice as unconstitutional and it has been banned since 2019.

While specifics of the proposed law remain unknown, the BJP’s push has triggered disquiet among minorities and tribal communities.

The All India Shia Personal Law Board, which represents the rights of Shias Muslims, has called it “an attack on personal law”. Mr Conrad Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya, said the UCC would erode and have “a negative impact on the culture and way of life of the tribal people” in the north-eastern state.

The debate over a UCC dates back to India’s independence when framers of the Constitution put in article 44 which reads “the State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India”. Successive governments have steered clear of the issue. In 2018, the Law Commission said a UCC was neither “necessary nor desirable”.

Mr A. Faizur Rahman, secretary-general of the Islamic Forum for the Promotion of Moderate Thought, a reformist Muslim organisation, said there was no need for a UCC. “All these years, no government has been able to produce a draft of the UCC or implement it. It goes to show it is not practical to enact such a code. Where the government needs to put its energy is in pushing for reforms in personal laws...

“States have different cultures, religions, laws, languages, and other diversities. How can all these diversities be uniformised?”

Laws on adoption showcase the complexities involved. Muslim, Christian and Parsi personal laws do not recognise adoption, unlike the Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act. The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2000 meanwhile allows adoptions irrespective of religion. But this is one of many differences among communities.

Sikhs, for instance, have no provision for divorce under the Anand Marriage Act that governs them. A Parsi woman who marries outside her community ceases to be a part of the Parsi community, according to group’s personal law. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the south of India, a woman can marry a maternal uncle even though the Hindu Marriage Act disallows it.