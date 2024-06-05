‘Modi premium’ in India’s financial markets set to erode after weak victory

NEW YORK – Indian voters’ tepid endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves a weakened mandate for business-friendly reforms and has foreign money managers thinking twice about unleashing another wave of investment in the world’s fastest-growing economy.

Mr Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party secured a third term in government but without a majority of its own for the first time since sweeping to power a decade ago.

India’s stock market weathered its heaviest selling since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic as the votes were tallied and net foreign selling was a record US$1.5 billion (S$2 billion) on June 4. Stocks recovered some ground on June 5.

With the party losing most ground in rural areas, investors say land and labour reforms, which had been expected to unlock value and growth, will probably fall by the wayside while leaders focus on shoring up rural support that has faltered.

For global fund managers, who despite strong buying in 2023 are generally underweight on India, the uncertainty is reason enough for caution.

“You have the feeling that while the government was really geared towards business, there are other parts of the country that felt left behind,” said Ms Alessia Berardi, head of emerging macro strategy at Amundi Investment Institute, research arm of Europe’s biggest asset manager.

“So a more inclusive economy, a more efficient economy is important,” she said.

In the market, stocks trading richly in anticipation of growth driven by infrastructure and manufacturing spending fell heaviest and those exposed to rural demand, such as Nestle India and motorcycle maker Hero MotoCorp, rose.

Bonds weakened as traders priced risks that welfare spending goes up and budget consolidation is delayed. The tightly managed rupee skidded to a seven-week low.

“Over the past decade, India has been rewarded with a valuation premium for government stability... Some of that valuation premium came out today,” said Mr Vikas Pershad, who manages India and Asia equities portfolios for M&G Investments.

“I think priorities might shift a little in the short-term... so more benefits for the rural consumer, the rural working poor.”

Defensive

Investors have prospered under Mr Modi, 73, as India’s equity benchmarks have more than tripled since he started as leader in May 2014.

Earnings growth drove annualised total return for the MSCI India index to 7.1 per cent over the period, against 1.3 per cent for MSCI’s Asia ex-Japan index.

To be sure, investors say the election outcome – with Mr Modi’s alliance winning 293 of 543 Lower House seats – is unlikely to derail this trajectory, nor is India’s broadly stable currency and attractive debt market likely to be unduly ruffled.

“We’re still seeing strong growth coming from India... I think it’s a buying opportunity,” said Ms Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco in New York.