Modi accused of hate speech by his opponents, analysts say possible shift in polls strategy

NEW DELHI - Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent speech, saying that the rival Congress Party favours Muslim “infiltrators” who would be given India’s wealth if his opponents gained power, has sparked criticism that the popular leader is doubling down on hate speech to whip up religious sentiment and woo voters from the majority Hindu community.

The Indian Prime Minister’s hard-hitting and divisive words have set off a political storm, with the opposition party asking the Election Commission to disqualify Mr Modi.

Analysts say there appears to be a slight calibration of election strategy by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the second phase of elections, after a lower-than-expected voter turnout of 62 per cent in the first phase.

India’s seven-phase election is spread out over 44 days, with the first phase of voting on April 19 and the second on April 26. The polls run through to June 1, and votes will be counted on June 4.

Political observers said a dip in voter turnout during the first phase may have triggered worries about voter apathy affecting the BJP’s ambitious goal of reaching a record majority.

“It’s a very low-decibel election. Voter turnout has been affected and is low. Only thing one can surmise is that (voter turnout) has them (BJP) worried. They are going back to a time-tested line of polarisation,” said journalist, columnist and political commentator Neerja Chowdhury.

“What is significant is the stridency of the Prime Minister’s tone. It is the Prime Minister who is leading this charge.”

Addressing voters in Rajasthan state on April 21, Mr Modi said that Congress – the biggest opposition party – wanted to redistribute wealth to “those who have many children” and to “infiltrators”.

The Muslim community in India is often stereotyped as having large families.

Mr Modi’s remarks came on the heels of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promising a survey to ascertain wealth distribution, coupled with an election manifesto pledging to address wealth inequity through government policies.

“This means that they (Congress) will collect people’s wealth and distribute it to whom?” Mr Modi said. “To those who have more children. To the infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money be given to infiltrators?”

He even cited his predecessor Manmohan Singh – a Congress member – claiming the former prime minister said in 2006 that minority communities should have the first claim on the country’s resources.

But Congress has denied that Dr Singh made such a comment. And fact checking by local media outlets showed that Dr Singh had mentioned the need to work towards the uplifting of marginalised segments, not just minorities. He said at the time that the government would have to “devise innovative plans to ensure that minorities, particularly the Muslims, are empowered to share equitably in the fruits of development.”