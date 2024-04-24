Modi accused of hate speech by his opponents, analysts say possible shift in polls strategy

NEW DELHI - Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent speech, saying that the rival Congress Party favours Muslim “infiltrators” who would be given India’s wealth if his opponents gained power, has sparked criticism that the popular leader is doubling down on hate speech to whip up religious sentiment and woo voters from the majority Hindu community.
The Indian Prime Minister’s hard-hitting and divisive words have set off a political storm, with the opposition party asking the Election Commission to disqualify Mr Modi.
Analysts say there appears to be a slight calibration of election strategy by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the second phase of elections, after a lower-than-expected voter turnout of 62 per cent in the first phase.
India’s seven-phase election is spread out over 44 days, with the first phase of voting on April 19 and the second on April 26. The polls run through to June 1, and votes will be counted on June 4.
Political observers said a dip in voter turnout during the first phase may have triggered worries about voter apathy affecting the BJP’s ambitious goal of reaching a record majority.
“It’s a very low-decibel election. Voter turnout has been affected and is low. Only thing one can surmise is that (voter turnout) has them (BJP) worried. They are going back to a time-tested line of polarisation,” said journalist, columnist and political commentator Neerja Chowdhury.
“What is significant is the stridency of the Prime Minister’s tone. It is the Prime Minister who is leading this charge.”
Addressing voters in Rajasthan state on April 21, Mr Modi said that Congress – the biggest opposition party – wanted to redistribute wealth to “those who have many children” and to “infiltrators”.
The Muslim community in India is often stereotyped as having large families.
Mr Modi’s remarks came on the heels of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi promising a survey to ascertain wealth distribution, coupled with an election manifesto pledging to address wealth inequity through government policies.
“This means that they (Congress) will collect people’s wealth and distribute it to whom?” Mr Modi said. “To those who have more children. To the infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money be given to infiltrators?”
He even cited his predecessor Manmohan Singh – a Congress member – claiming the former prime minister said in 2006 that minority communities should have the first claim on the country’s resources.
But Congress has denied that Dr Singh made such a comment. And fact checking by local media outlets showed that Dr Singh had mentioned the need to work towards the uplifting of marginalised segments, not just minorities. He said at the time that the government would have to “devise innovative plans to ensure that minorities, particularly the Muslims, are empowered to share equitably in the fruits of development.”
The BJP has often accused Congress of appeasing minorities at the cost of the majority community, a charge that the latter has denied.
Religious polarisation has remained a key part of the ruling BJP’s election playbook and has helped consolidate Hindu votes in the past. But Mr Modi himself has been more circumspect and has not spoken out directly against the Muslim community in this manner in recent years.
Thus far in the first phase of elections, he had focused on his foreign policy achievements and his goal of making India a developed nation by 2047.
The direct language used by Mr Modi against the country’s largest minority is at odds with the carefully crafted image India’s leader presents on the international stage.
Dr Sandeep Shastri, national coordinator of the Lokniti Network of scholars that conducts election surveys, said that he was surprised by the stridency of Mr Modi’s recent remarks.
“I think this is the first time in 10 years he has directly talked of a religious community in his speech, which was a little surprising,” he added.
He said this was all the more surprising as Mr Modi on April 22 at a rally in Aligarh, a Muslim- dominated district in Uttar Pradesh state, noted that he had helped streamline the visa process for those seeking to go on the haj (annual Islamic pilgrimage) to Saudi Arabia for his “Muslim brothers and sisters”.
All this while, the BJP’s strategy had been to focus on the persona of the Prime Minister to counter any anti-incumbency from issues like unemployment and inflation, Dr Shastri said.
“Generally, given the economic distress, the BJP is trying to very clearly camouflage any negative impact by focusing on the personality of the Prime Minister and leadership. This (Modi) statement was a little different.”
The BJP is in pole position heading into the polls due to Mr Modi’s popularity, popular welfare schemes and India’s robust economic growth, according to multiple opinion polls.
Still, Mr Modi’s remarks have sparked a storm of protest.
The Congress Party has approached the Election Commission, asking for the disqualification of Mr Modi, who is contesting the election from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh state.
The Election Commission has yet to respond on the matter.
Separately, more than 17,400 citizens have written to the commission seeking action against Mr Modi.
Religious polarisation is seen as just one aspect of the BJP’s electoral strategy. In the 2019 election, Mr Modi powered back to victory on the back of an upsurge of patriotism following tit-for-tit air strikes on Pakistan after a suicide bombing hit a bus, killing 40 paramilitary soldiers belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force in Pulwama district in Kashmir in India.
The BJP won 303 seats and the Congress 52 seats in the last election.
In the latest election, the BJP is hoping Hindu nationalism will help propel it to a record majority. In January 2024, Mr Modi personally led the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, fulfilling a longstanding promise made by the BJP.
A pre-poll survey in April by CSDS-Lokniti found that 22 per cent of respondents said the “most liked action” of the current government was the construction of the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh state. More than half of those surveyed said that the temple, built on a site believed to be the spot where the revered deity was born, would help to consolidate the Hindu identity.
The BJP, in response to the avalanche of criticism, said it was Congress which was focused on one religious community.
“They (Congress) can complain. Our slogan is Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas (Progress For All),” Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya told Press Trust of India.
Still, with Mr Modi remaining a popular leader and opinion polls underlining the continued strong support for the BJP, Dr Shastri wondered: “Do you really need to appeal to core voters? They are already with you.”