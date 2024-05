NEW DELHI – Mr Sirajul Miya and his wife Rezina Bibi work hard daily at a construction site near Delhi, helping to build tall apartment complexes with units that are lapped up by India’s growing middle class.

The couple migrated about a year ago from their village in eastern state West Bengal – where they had no means to support themselves – to Noida, in the north of the country, more than 1,500km away.