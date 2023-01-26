MeToo protest rocks Indian wrestling

BENGALURU - An unprecedented public protest by top Indian wrestlers alleging sexual harassment and assault by officials has roiled one of India’s most popular sports.

New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar - a heritage astronomical observatory and official civil-rights protest site usually thronged by farmers and activists - was the site of uncommon scenes from Jan 18 to 20, as dozens of India’s top wrestlers in track-suits and wearing medals protested against continuous harassment that has lasted for years.

Some of India’s best-known men and women wrestlers, as well as hundreds of their supporters, have accused Mr Brij Bhushan Singh, the president of the country’s wrestling federation, of sexual harassment, and demanded his sacking.

Ms Vinesh Phogat, 28, a 2018 Commonwealth and Asian Games champion, said that Mr Singh and other officials had sexually harassed women athletes for many years. “I know about 10 to 20 girls who have been exploited in the national camp over the past 10 years,” she said in tears.

The protest was reportedly sparked by phone calls that Ms Phogat received from young women wrestlers who were afraid to attend a training camp in Lucknow, where the federation chief lives.

The wrestlers also accused Mr Singh of running the federation “like a tyrant” for 12 years, embezzling sports funds, taking bribes to recruit officials, and mentally harassing athletes. They said they would boycott all competitions until he was removed.

Ms Phogat posted on social media a letter they had sent on Jan 20 to the Indian Olympics Association. In it, the wrestlers wrote: “We fear for our lives.

Mr Singh flatly denied all the allegations to the media, saying: “Even if one wrestler comes forward and says that she has been sexually harassed, that day I can be hanged.”

Meanwhile, the federation’s official Twitter account shared videos of Mr Singh inaugurating gyms and attending training camps, and a widely ridiculed video of two young wrestlers defending the federation in a rehearsed speech they delivered in unison.