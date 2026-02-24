Medical transport plane crashes in India with seven aboard

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

NEW DELHI - A chartered air ambulance with seven people on board crashed in eastern India on Feb 23, the country’s aviation regulator said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the Beechcraft C90 operating a “medical evacuation (Air Ambulance) flight” crashed in the Kasaria area of the eastern state of Jharkhand.

The fate of the seven people, including two crew members, was not immediately known.

The DGCA said in a statement posted late Feb 23 on social media that a “search and rescue team is at the location”, adding the a team of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau was also being dispatched.

The aircraft operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd had taken off in the evening of Feb 23 from Ranchi, capital of Jharkhand, and was flying to Delhi carrying a patient and medical staff.

“The aircraft requested for deviation due to weather” and lost contact with air traffic radar in 23 minutes, DCGA said.

Local media reported the aircraft crashed into a forest.

In January, a state leader from the western Maharashtra state and four others were killed when their chartered aircraft crashed while landing at the city of Baramati. AFP