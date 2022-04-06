Medical emergency in Sri Lanka with no end in sight to economic and political crises

BANGALORE - Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has revoked the state of emergency he declared last week, as protests continued across the country demanding his resignation over widespread food, fuel and now, medicine shortages.

On April 5 (Tuesday) Sri Lanka's most powerful trade union, the Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA), declared "a medical emergency" as doctors and hospitals reported a severe shortage of life-saving medicines.

"The Ministry of Health and the government failed to make plans to prevent the imminent collapse of free public healthcare," said the GMOA statement.

Doctors, nurses and public health officials have been demonstrating in many hospitals across the island since Monday. Several public hospitals have suspended routine surgeries.

Sri Lanka has a reputation for providing decent health care to its citizens who receive free treatment in government hospitals. Medicines, tests, and follow-up consultations are also free.

The island nation has also been able to provide this at less cost to the government than many middle income countries, said Dr Ravindra Rannan-Eliya, Executive Director at the Colombo-based Institute for Health Policy.

In 2019, the country spent 2.9 percent of its gross domestic product on healthcare, around US$122 (S$165.8) per person.

Successive governments have prioritised equity of health care access with decentralised health administration, facilities in remote rural areas and incentives to keep highly skilled graduates within the health education system.

In 2018, Sri Lanka's public health system provided half of all medical treatments, 95 per cent of hospitalisations, and 99 per cent of the preventive care needs of the 22 million population, the World Bank found.

Today, however, the island's famously Scandinavian-standard public healthcare system is struggling to perform even simple treatments such as giving an injection as many medical facilities have run out of local anaesthesia, needles, and gloves.

"The serious economic problems that led to a dollar shortage in Sri Lanka are to blame for the health system's problems now. Almost 90 per cent of essential medicines in Sri Lanka are imported, much of it from India, followed by Bangladesh and Malaysia, but imports stopped months ago," said Dr Palitha Abeykoon, former director of the World Health Organisation in Sri Lanka.

Mr Ajith Thilakarathna, president of the society of government pharmacists who supply state-run hospitals, said they had run out of cancer, renal, and cardiac drugs as well as the best quality blood thinners, thyroid drugs, and stents.

Paracetamol was hard to find in large quantities, while surgical consumables like syringes, tubular needles, urinary catheters, cotton swabs, and gauze were almost out of stock.

"We are already in bad shape. But, in two weeks, we will have a big problem," Mr Thilakarathna said.

Hospitals and clinics are currently relying on medical supplies imported three months ago and these were being depleted quickly.