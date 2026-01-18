Massive fire kills 6 in Karachi and destroys shopping centre

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Firefighters dousing a fire that broke out at a shopping mall in Karachi on Jan 18.

– Firefighters in Pakistan’s largest city were fighting to extinguish a massive blaze on Jan 18 that killed six people and reduced parts of a shopping mall to rubble in Karachi’s historic downtown.

Videos showed flames rising from the building as firefighters laboured through the night to stop the fire from spreading in the dense business district. Hundreds were gathered around the building, including distraught store owners whose businesses had been turned to ash.

The fire erupted on the night of Jan 1 7, with rescue services receiving a call at 10.38pm local time, reporting that ground-floor shops at Gul Plaza were ablaze.

“When we arrived, the fire from the ground floor had spread to the upper floors, and almost the entire building was already engulfed in flames,” Pakistan’s national emergency response service Rescue 1122 spokesman Hassanul Haseeb Khan told Reuters.

Police surgeon Summaiy a Syed said six bodies had been brought to Karachi’s Civil Hospital, and 11 people had been injured, adding that the police were “invoking mass disaster protocols”.

Images of the mall’s interior revealed the charred remains of stores and a bright orange glow, as flames continued to rise inside the building.

Local media reported that parts of the building had begun to collapse, and rescue officials feared the whole structure could come down. REUTERS