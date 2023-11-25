Manual drilling likely in last stretch to rescue 41 trapped workers in Indian tunnel

SILKYARA, India - Efforts to rescue 41 workers trapped in a highway tunnel in the Indian Himalayas for two weeks will be further slowed as rescuers are considering drilling through the last 10 metres of debris manually, an official said on Nov 25.

The heavy drill machine being used to break through the nearly 60 metres of debris was damaged on Nov 24 and needs to be pulled out entirely, according to an official statement.

The men, construction workers from some of India’s poorest states, have been stuck in the 4.5-km tunnel being built in Uttarakhand state since it caved in early on Nov 12. Authorities have said they are safe, with access to light, oxygen, food, water and medicines.

A senior official involved in the rescue mission told Reuters that since the damaged machine cannot be used, they are planning to cut through the remaining debris manually.

The drill machine, called an auger, was damaged as it was being pulled out of the nearly 47-metre pipe inserted to bring out the trapped workers, after hitting an obstacle on Friday.

The machine broke at a joint and some parts are being cut, so it can be pulled from the tunnel. Once it has been removed, drilling will be done manually, the official said.

Sunita Hembrom, who spoke to her trapped brother-in-law Birendra Kishku, 39, said that “everyone trapped inside is very worried”.