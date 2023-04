BENGALURU – India’s second-largest hospital chain Manipal Health will increase its bed capacity annually and reach smaller cities in an aggressive expansion across the country fuelled by new investment from Singapore’s Temasek Holdings.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, the multi-speciality private hospital chain has 29 hospitals in 15 cities with about 8,300 beds and 4,000 doctors. It treats 4.5 million patients a year.