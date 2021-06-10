Man who received AstraZeneca vaccine dies of Covid-19 in Seychelles

VICTORIA (BLOOMBERG) - A man who had received two doses of a version of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine died of the disease in Seychelles on Thursday (June 10), according to Mr Jude Gedeon, the public health commissioner of the island nation.

Mr Gedeon spoke to reporters at a press conference on the islands.

While the nation of 98,000 people has inoculated a greater proportion of its population than any other country, it has seen a surge in infections, raising questions about the efficacy of vaccines as Covid-19 variants become more prevalent.

The country has used Sinopharm and Covishield, a version of the AstraZeneca shot made under licence in India, for almost all of its vaccinations.

Covishield had been allocated to people over 60 years of age in Seychelles.

The palm-fringed, Indian Ocean archipelago had raced to immunise its population so it could reopen to the tourists who are the lifeblood of its economy.

The government said last month that non-vaccinated citizens were six times more likely to develop Covid-19 than those who have taken the inoculations.