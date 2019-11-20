Pakistan man shoots neighbours dead for stealing his Wi-Fi

ISLAMABAD (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A man in Pakistan murdered a father and son living next door for using his Wi-Fi without his consent.

The man, who was named Qasim by the police, was arrested for murder yesterday, Nov 19 according to Samaa TV.

Qasim lives in Shah Latif Town, Karachi, according to the report. Apparently, the culprit shot Haris, who is a student of the University of Karachi, and his father for leeching off his internet connection.

The suspect confessed his crime to the police.