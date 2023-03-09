Man in Kolkata hangs himself, thinking he just killed his partner. The twist: She lived

This isn’t quite Romeo and Juliet, that tale of two star-crossed lovers.

A 27-year-old man in Kolkata, India, hanged himself, thinking he had just killed his live-in partner after stabbing her in a jealous rage. The twist: She lived.

Police said they found Mr Liton Das, a cab driver, hanging from a ceiling fan early on Tuesday morning inside his home in the Bikramgarh neighbourhood in the southern part of Kolkata, according to a report in the Times of India.

Lying on the floor, with “multiple bleeding injuries”, was Ms Priti Sardar, 31, Mr Das’ live-in partner, police investigator Surya Pratap Yadav told the Times.

Mr Yadav said neighbours had heard Mr Das and Ms Sardar quarrelling loudly since the night before.

“It was around 7am when we got a call,” another investigator, Mr Murlidhar Sharma, said.

Mr Das had been inebriated that morning, and turned violent as he was confronting Ms Sardar.

Eventually, he stabbed her.

“When she fell unconscious, he thought he had murdered her. Perhaps, filled with guilt, he hanged himself,” said Mr Yadav.

Police brought the couple to a hospital, where Mr Das died. Ms Priti, though severely injured, survived.

The two had been living together for three years.

Before that, Ms Priti had been living with her ex-husband for 15 years. They have a 14-year-old son.