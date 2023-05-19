Love in the time of climate change: Indian poets pen green verses

MUMBAI – Indian poet Amandeep Singh has turned for inspiration to the peace of the mountains in the past, but the idea for his latest poem was born at a workshop on climate change in busy Mumbai.

His poem, She Came Back, which references a drying lake, solar panels, and the girl he loves riding an electric scooter, was the result of a unique collaboration between poets and researchers to create new works on love – and climate change.

The Love in the Times of Climate Change campaign by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), a think tank, features videos of seven poets performing poems intended to make climate impacts easier to understand – and more relatable.

“If we only talk about how things have changed, or that there is climate change, people may not even notice it,” said Singh, 28, whose climate-themed poem has garnered more than 30,000 views on YouTube in under two months. “But if we talk about how we are experiencing this climate change and not just what is happening, people will register it better.”

He credited the workshop with helping him notice rising heat in April and May was keeping him homebound more, and how he no longer wore warm woollen clothes during the festival of Diwali, celebrated in October or November.

“Human emotion – love, particularly – resonates more with people,” Singh said.

Other poems in the campaign, performed in English and Hindi, feature a grandmother noticing the disappearance of sparrows from her courtyard as climate change affects nature, and lovers thanking untimely rains for allowing them a few more moments of intimacy.

India has in recent years recorded frequent heatwaves, rising sea levels and recurring droughts and cyclones that scientists say are fuelled by climate change. Concern is growing that rising global temperatures will bring even more severe impacts, with scientists predicting on May 17 that 1.5 deg C of warming – considered a guardrail limit – is likely to be passed within five years.

Efforts to communicate the urgent need for action have largely come from climate activists and scientists, with warnings about cities going underwater from worsening floods and sea level rise grabbing some headlines, for instance.

But such warnings have so far failed to move large numbers of people to demand adequate political action, which has led to a search for new, more effective, messages and messengers. Climate change discourse needs to “break out of the clutches of academicians, researchers and policymakers”, said Dr Anjal Prakash of the Hyderabad-based Indian School of Business (ISB).

“Any mass medium simplifies the issue... and the impact it has on people is far greater than a research paper,” said the research director of ISB’s Bharati Institute of Public Policy. “The more informed the people, the more they will demand from the government in terms of climate action.”

Raising climate awareness

In recent years, some Indian schools have introduced lessons on extreme weather and rising seas, while art festivals have showcased climate change to raise awareness and try to find solutions.

But when Simar Singh, 23, created UnErase Poetry, an online platform for poets, six years ago, highlighting climate threats was not even remotely on his radar.

“I loved poetry and I wanted to talk about different causes. I was climate-conscious, but I never consumed facts or research around climate change. Nor did I ever look for it,” he said.