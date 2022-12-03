Loss and damage fund: Path ahead remains thorny

NEW DELHI - Amid disappointment that the COP27 climate talks failed to deliver on several fronts, including fresh commitments to reduce emissions, there was one break in the clouds.
This was the creation of a loss and damage fund that requires developed countries to provide financial assistance to poor and developing nations struck by devastating climate disasters.
The breakthrough came after much wrangling, following decades of resistance from rich nations largely responsible for much of global greenhouse gas emissions.
The need for such a fund was first raised more than 30 years ago by the small South Pacific island state Vanuatu, one among the many nations most vulnerable to climate change.
Over the years, this demand gained traction as developing countries that have contributed the least to global warming, yet remain most susceptible to its devastation, held historically big emitters responsible for the ongoing climate crisis and sought compensation for loss and damage that their actions have inflicted globally.
“Clearly, the kinds of impact we are facing are not a result of emissions that happened in the last 20 to 30 years,” Mr Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at Climate Action Network, told The Straits Times. “It’s mostly emissions from the last 150 years.”
“This is a clear reason why we want rich countries which have been the historical emitters to feel obligated to pay for loss and damage,” added Mr Singh, one of the key campaigners for the fund.
In South Asia, where countries have welcomed the fund’s creation, the incidence of climate change-induced adverse events leading to loss and damage is increasingly more frequent as well as alarming.
During the monsoon season in 2022, Pakistan witnessed catastrophic floods that inflicted damage worth US$40 billion (S$54 billion) and killed 1,739 people. The year also saw crippling heatwaves scorch India and Pakistan, which researchers said had been made 30 times more likely because of climate change.
Mitigation and adaptation have helped countries deal with the climate crisis to an extent. However, that window of opportunity, according to the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, is “rapidly closing”, making loss and damage an inevitable reality for many at the forefront of this crisis.
But with no current funding avenues open for loss and damage under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, poor and developing nations in South Asia and beyond have had to depend on humanitarian aid.
However, this assistance has been woefully inadequate. A June 2022 report by Oxfam estimated that nearly half of UN humanitarian appeals linked to extreme weather over the past five years had gone unmet.
Humanitarian aid also comes out of a sense of charity and not reparation from big polluters. “What we are proposing under the framework convention is not charity anymore,” said Professor Saleemul Huq, director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development in Dhaka.
“It is from the polluters taking responsibility for their pollution causing harm and providing funding to the victims of their pollution.”
But the path ahead remains thorny, prompting calls to ensure the new fund has the resources necessary to help communities effectively.
It is estimated that annual economic costs of loss and damage will be between US$290 billion and US$580 billion in developing countries by 2030. This could rise to US$1.8 trillion per year by 2050.
Fractious issues such as who will contribute to this fund and manage it, besides the process through which its financial assistance will be delivered and to whom, are yet to be negotiated.
A transitional committee was established at COP27 to make recommendations for adoption at the next summit in 2023 on how to operationalise this fund.
Advocates have demanded that the funding process remain accessible as well as flexible to provide timely assistance, unlike current adaptation and mitigation funding facilities such as the Green Climate Fund that seek exhaustive documentation and can be slow to respond.
Kathmandu-based Manjeet Dhakal, who serves as an adviser to the chair of the Least Developed Countries Group, which represents 46 countries most vulnerable to climate change, said existing climate change funds require 30 years of data from project applicants to establish climate change linkages for adaptation projects.
“There are countries which have gone through conflict… countries where the department of hydrology and meteorology institutions haven’t existed for 30 years to record such data,” he said. “In such cases, countries need flexibility to be able to show the fingerprints of climate change.”
“No fund will act like an ATM. Obviously, there will be certain procedures to access funding. But the fund has to be flexible enough to respond to the needs of vulnerable communities, and its operation must be guided by the urgency of the climate crisis.”
There is also a need to identify and expand innovative sources of funding, given the current lack of finance necessary to fill the coffers of the loss and damage fund.
One “simple way” to raise funds, said Prof Huq, is to tax fossil fuel companies that are currently making “exorbitant, unbelievable profits in the hundreds of billions of dollars out of the (climate) crisis”.
“That’s unconscionable. They are the ones causing the problem and they’re making merry hay,” he said, suggesting a 10 per cent tax on their profits alone would generate “tens of billions of dollars a year starting from tomorrow”.
Prof Huq, who has been a noted campaigner for a loss and damage fund, added that even countries such as India and Bangladesh can tax fossil fuel companies and use the money to support their victims of loss and damage.
Large polluters, including China and India, have also come under pressure from rich countries as well as certain developing nations such as Ghana to contribute to this fund.
India has said only countries historically responsible for greenhouse gas emissions should foot the bill.
However, Mr Singh believes “anybody who comes next in the queue” of big polluters must contribute.
“But before that we need to make sure rich countries have fulfilled their responsibilities because they have an outsized and a historical responsibility to provide funding,” he added.