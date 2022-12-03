Loss and damage fund: Path ahead remains thorny

NEW DELHI - Amid disappointment that the COP27 climate talks failed to deliver on several fronts, including fresh commitments to reduce emissions, there was one break in the clouds.

This was the creation of a loss and damage fund that requires developed countries to provide financial assistance to poor and developing nations struck by devastating climate disasters.

The breakthrough came after much wrangling, following decades of resistance from rich nations largely responsible for much of global greenhouse gas emissions.

The need for such a fund was first raised more than 30 years ago by the small South Pacific island state Vanuatu, one among the many nations most vulnerable to climate change.

Over the years, this demand gained traction as developing countries that have contributed the least to global warming, yet remain most susceptible to its devastation, held historically big emitters responsible for the ongoing climate crisis and sought compensation for loss and damage that their actions have inflicted globally.

“Clearly, the kinds of impact we are facing are not a result of emissions that happened in the last 20 to 30 years,” Mr Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at Climate Action Network, told The Straits Times. “It’s mostly emissions from the last 150 years.”

“This is a clear reason why we want rich countries which have been the historical emitters to feel obligated to pay for loss and damage,” added Mr Singh, one of the key campaigners for the fund.

In South Asia, where countries have welcomed the fund’s creation, the incidence of climate change-induced adverse events leading to loss and damage is increasingly more frequent as well as alarming.

During the monsoon season in 2022, Pakistan witnessed catastrophic floods that inflicted damage worth US$40 billion (S$54 billion) and killed 1,739 people. The year also saw crippling heatwaves scorch India and Pakistan, which researchers said had been made 30 times more likely because of climate change.

Mitigation and adaptation have helped countries deal with the climate crisis to an extent. However, that window of opportunity, according to the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, is “rapidly closing”, making loss and damage an inevitable reality for many at the forefront of this crisis.

But with no current funding avenues open for loss and damage under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, poor and developing nations in South Asia and beyond have had to depend on humanitarian aid.

However, this assistance has been woefully inadequate. A June 2022 report by Oxfam estimated that nearly half of UN humanitarian appeals linked to extreme weather over the past five years had gone unmet.

Humanitarian aid also comes out of a sense of charity and not reparation from big polluters. “What we are proposing under the framework convention is not charity anymore,” said Professor Saleemul Huq, director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development in Dhaka.

“It is from the polluters taking responsibility for their pollution causing harm and providing funding to the victims of their pollution.”