‘Like hell’: The human cost of India’s burning coalfields

DHANBAD, India - Deadly fires have raged for a century in mines in India’s Jharkhand state, where Ms Savitri Mahto is one of 100,000 people risking their lives shovelling coal to supply insatiable demand.

“The land is charred because of the fires,” said Ms Mahto, 22, illegally scavenging amid the flames on the edge of a vast commercial opencast mine for the dirty fossil fuel. “We live in fear every day”.

Underground fires, which scientists believe started in a mine accident in 1916, create sinkholes that swallow people and homes. Coal pickers and activists report hundreds of people have died over the decades.

“Accidents have happened before, and they keep on happening because the land is sinking,” Ms Mahto told AFP, as she tended a stack of burning rocks to produce coking coal, a more stable fuel sold for cooking and firing brick kilns.

“It is dangerous to live here,” said Ms Mahto, who dreams of being a nurse. “The houses can collapse anytime.”

Coal consumption in India – the world’s most populous nation and fifth-biggest economy – has doubled in the last decade, powering nearly 70 per cent of the electricity grid.

Half of India’s greenhouse gas emissions come from burning coal, and only China burns more.

The fires, raging in pockets across opencast mines spread over nearly 300 sq km, have burned millions of tonnes of CO2-belching coal, experts say.

Ghostly glowing fires and sulphurous clouds create an apocalyptic feel.

‘Coal is the lifeline’

“We have a responsibility towards the society as far as this environment is concerned,” said Mr Samiran Dutta, head of the commercial mine operator Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), a subsidiary of state-owned Coal India.

Mr Dutta, saying BCCL was not responsible for those entering the mines illegally, added that the company was “procuring various gadgets” including mist sprinklers, hoping to dampen air pollution.

But efforts to extinguish the fires, including using liquid nitrogen and cutting trenches as firebreaks, have largely failed.

“The air is heavily polluted,” Ms Mahto said, tightening a scarf over her soot-blackened face, saying the constant exposure to poisonous gases burns her eyes and chokes her lungs.