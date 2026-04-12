Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle dies at 92

The legendary Asha Bhosle was admitted to hospital on April 11 after she developed serious cardiac and respiratory problems. Her son confirmed news of her death on April 12.

– The voice that once filled radios, film screens, weddings, heartbreaks and late-night drives has now gone quiet. Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, one of the most loved voices in Indian music, has died at the age of 92.

The final chapter of Asha Bhosle’s life unfolded quickly and quietly inside Mumbai. She was admitted on April 11 to Breach Candy Hospital after she developed serious cardiac and respiratory problems.

According to sources, she had not been keeping well for the past few months, but her condition became critical when she was taken to the hospital.

Doctors moved her to the ICU on t he night of April 11 as her health worsened. The situation remained tense through the night, with family members staying close. On the afternoon of April 12 , her son Anand confirmed news of her passing. The family has also shared that the last rites will be performed on April 13 .

For those who grew up listening to her songs, the news feels personal. It is as if a familiar presence in everyday life has suddenly disappeared.

A life that shaped Indian music forever

Born in 1933 into the Mangeshkar family, Asha Bhosle began her journey in music at a very young age. She started singing professionally at just nine years old. By 1943, she had already recorded her first film song.

What followed was a career that stretched across decades and transformed Indian cinema music forever.

Her elder sister was the equally legendary Lata Mangeshkar, and together they became two towering pillars of playback singing in India. While Lata was often seen as the voice of purity and devotion, Asha carved a very different space for herself: bold, versatile and endlessly experimental.

In the early years of her career, Asha was often given cabaret numbers and dance songs, the kind that were considered less “serious” at the time. But she turned every challenge into opportunity.

Her performance in films like Umrao Jaan (1981) showed her softer, classical side. Songs like Mera Kuch Saamaan from Ijaazat (1987) revealed her unmatched emotional depth. She went on to win the Filmfare Best Female Playback Singer Award seven times and also received two National Film Awards.

Even in her later years, Asha Bhosle remained a symbol of freshness and curiosity, never fully stepping away from music.

Today, fans across the world remember her. What lingers most is not just the loss but also the unforgettable sound of a voice that once made life feel a little more musical, a little more alive. THE STATESMAN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK