Landslides kill at least 15 in Mumbai after heavy rains

NEW DELHI (REUTERS) - At least 15 people died after several houses in two Mumbai suburbs collapsed due to landslides caused by heavy rainfall, local officials said on Sunday (July 18).

Rescuers were seen using hands to dig the ground to retrieve bodies, local television showed, and the authorities said more could be trapped inside the debris.

Four of those injured were taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.

Local television news channels showed rescuers carrying the injured on makeshift stretchers using cloth, inside narrow lanes.

In one of the neighbourhoods, about half a dozen huts located at the base of a hillock collapsed on top of one another, officials said.

Several areas in the city were waterlogged after heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours, and suburban train services were disrupted, crippling India's financial capital, where incidents of building collapses have become more common during the monsoon.