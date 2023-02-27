Kung Fu nuns of Nepal smash convention

NAGARJUN, Nepal – As the first rays of sun pierced through the clouds covering snowcapped Himalayan peaks, Buddhist nun Jigme Rabsal Lhamo drew a sword from behind her back and thrust it toward her opponent, toppling her to the ground.

“Eyes on the target! Concentrate!” Ms Lhamo yelled at the knocked-down nun, looking straight into her eyes outside a whitewashed temple in the Druk Amitabha nunnery on a hill overlooking Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal.

Ms Lhamo and the other members of her religious order are known as the Kung Fu nuns, part of an 800-year-old Buddhist sect called Drukpa, the Tibetan word for dragon. Across the Himalayan region, and the wider world, its followers now mix meditation with martial arts.

Every day, the nuns swap their maroon robes for an umber brown uniform to practice gongfu, the ancient Chinese martial art. It’s part of their spiritual mission to achieve gender equality and physical fitness; their Buddhist beliefs also call on them to lead an environmentally friendly life.

Mornings inside the nunnery are filled with the thuds of heavy footsteps and the clanking of swords as the nuns train under Lhamo’s tutelage. Amid a soft rustle of their loose uniforms, they cartwheel, punch and kick one another.

“Gongfu helps us to break gender barriers and develop inner confidence,” said Ms Lhamo, 34, who arrived at the nunnery a dozen years ago from Ladakh, in northern India. “It also helps to take care of others during crises.”

For as long as scholars of Buddhism remember, women in the Himalayas who sought to practice as spiritual equals with male monks were stigmatised, both by religious leaders and broader social customs.

Barred from engaging in the intense philosophic debates encouraged among monks, women were confined to chores like cooking and cleaning inside monasteries and temples. They were forbidden from activities involving physical exertion or from leading prayers or even from singing.

In recent decades, those restrictions have become the heart of a raging battle waged by thousands of nuns across many sects of Himalayan Buddhism.

Leading the charge for change are the Kung Fu nuns, whose Drukpa sect began a reformist movement 30 years ago under the leadership ofMr Jigme Pema Wangchen, who is also known as the 12th Gyalwang Drukpa. He was willing to disrupt centuries of tradition and wanted nuns who would carry the sect’s religious message outside monastery walls.

“We are changing rules of the game,” said Ms Konchok Lhamo, 29, a Kung Fu nun. “It is not enough to meditate on a cushion inside a monastery.”

Today, Drukpa nuns not only practice gongfu but also lead prayers and walk for months on pilgrimages to pick up plastic litter and make people aware of climate change.

Every year for the past 20, except for a hiatus during the pandemic, the nuns have cycled about 1,250 miles, or roughly 2010 km, from Kathmandu to Ladakh, high in the Himalayas, to promote green transportation.

Along the way, they stop to educate people in rural parts of both Nepal and India about gender equality and the importance of girls.