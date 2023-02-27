Korean embassy in India nails Naatu Naatu dance, wins praise from PM Modi

Staffers at the South Korean embassy in New Delhi, India, showed off their dancing chops in their cover of the catchy Naatu Naatu, an Oscar-nominated hit song from the award-winning action movie RRR. They even received rave reviews from the Indian Prime Minister himself.

The dance cover of the Telugu song - which means “Dance, Dance” - earned a thumbs up from Mr Narendra Modi, who retweeted the video on his Twitter page and added: “Lively and adorable team effort”.

The video, which has since gotten over 5,700 retweets and 44,9000 likes, features Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok and his staff members attempting to recreate the high-energy dance routine that features in one of the film’s many climaxes.

Naatu Naatu, and the accompanying dance, has spread as fast as the film RRR, which has become a major contender in this year’s awards season.

The spectacular period extravaganza RRR is based on two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by N.T. Rama Rao), who form a friendship and fight against the colonialist British crown in the 1920s.

The title RRR is short for Rise Roar Revolt, as it chronicles the Indian freedom struggle from the British and the Nizam of Hyderabad. The latter is the title of the monarch of the sovereign state, Hyderabad, in India.

The film is already on a winning streak in Hollywood, where it bagged several awards, including Best International Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards last week.

It remains to be seen if the film can continue its winning streak to beat out bigger stars at the 95th Academy Awards, which will take place on March 12 (US time).

The Telugu song, composed by MM Keeravaani and written by Chandrabose, is nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars, alongside songs by Rihanna, Lady Gaga and songwriter Diane Warren.