Korean blogger harassed in India: Man stalks, flashes her as she video-blogs

Police in north-east India on Wednesday arrested a man for stalking a Korean tourist and exposing his genitals to her while she was making a video blog.

A 29-second Twitter video that has gone viral in India shows the woman filming herself as she walks through a neighbourhood in Jodhpur, a city in India’s Rajasthan state known for its blue-tinted houses and the ruins of an ancient fort.

The man could be seen tailing her and leering at her. He then overtook her along a flight of stairs, and, as she approached, took out his genitals.

The woman walked briskly away, screaming. But he kept following her, grinning.

The Korean tourist’s video went viral, catching the attention of police in Jodhpur.

Jodhpur East deputy police commissioner Amrita Duhan said in a Twitter post that the man had been identified and arrested.

Probers are now ascertaining his mental health, she said.

Reacting to the video, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal called the man’s action “extremely disgusting and shameful”.

“People like these are spoiling the image of our great country,” she said.

This is not the first incident of a tourist-influencer being sexually harassed and assaulted in India.

In December, South Korean video blogger Hyojeong Park was harassed by two men in Mumbai.

The 60-second video shows a man grabbing her hand and trying to drag her to a motorcycle.

When she refused, the man tried to put his arm around her and kiss her. But she managed to wrench herself away from him.

But the man returned, this time with another man on a motorcycle, and insisted that she go with them, even as she kept shouting at them and telling them to “go away”.