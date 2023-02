KOCHI, India – Wandering slightly disoriented by the sprawling display of art pieces at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, I almost missed a celestial vision.

After three days of considering paintings, sculptures and films from around the world, by chance, I turned into a room and saw it – or her. A winged deity of red and gold, both astounding and subversive, soaring high in a darkened room.