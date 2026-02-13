Explainer: Key priorities of the BNP, winner of Bangladesh election

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

– The Bangladesh National Party (BNP) won a decisive two-thirds majority on F eb 13 in general elections, a result expected to bring stability to the nation after months of tumult following the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in a Gen Z-led uprising.

The party, led by Mr Tarique Rahman, will return to power after 20 years. Mr Rahman, the son of BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman, is widely expected to be sworn in as prime minister.

Here are some of the key promises made by the BNP in its election manifesto, which has the motto “Bangladesh before all”:

Reforms

To implement all points of the July Charter that seeks to create new constitutional bodies, introduce a bicameral Parliament, along with broader changes in line with political parties’ commitments

Trade

To undertake initiatives to restart closed industries and diversify the export sector

To undertake measures so that legally operating foreign businesses can repatriate their stipulated profits to home countries within 30 days

Employment

To create nearly one million new jobs in the information and communication technology sector

To ensure fair, price-index-based wages in line with inflation and a review system to be launched every two years

To develop technical and language skills among the youth and ensure merit-based government recruitment

Economy

To introduce international payment systems, establish regional e-commerce hubs and boost “make in Bangladesh”

To launch a “family card” for low-income families with monthly provisions to buy essential commodities

Health

To increase public spending on health to 5 per cent of gross domestic profduct gradually

To recruit 100,000 health workers across the country and expand preventive healthcare programmes

Social