Explainer: Key priorities of the BNP, winner of Bangladesh election
Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments
DHAKA – The Bangladesh National Party (BNP) won a decisive two-thirds majority on Feb 13 in general elections, a result expected to bring stability to the nation after months of tumult following the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in a Gen Z-led uprising.
The party, led by Mr Tarique Rahman, will return to power after 20 years. Mr Rahman, the son of BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman, is widely expected to be sworn in as prime minister.
Here are some of the key promises made by the BNP in its election manifesto, which has the motto “Bangladesh before all”:
Reforms
To implement all points of the July Charter that seeks to create new constitutional bodies, introduce a bicameral Parliament, along with broader changes in line with political parties’ commitments
Trade
To undertake initiatives to restart closed industries and diversify the export sector
To undertake measures so that legally operating foreign businesses can repatriate their stipulated profits to home countries within 30 days
Employment
To create nearly one million new jobs in the information and communication technology sector
To ensure fair, price-index-based wages in line with inflation and a review system to be launched every two years
To develop technical and language skills among the youth and ensure merit-based government recruitment
Economy
To introduce international payment systems, establish regional e-commerce hubs and boost “make in Bangladesh”
To launch a “family card” for low-income families with monthly provisions to buy essential commodities
Health
To increase public spending on health to 5 per cent of gross domestic profduct gradually
To recruit 100,000 health workers across the country and expand preventive healthcare programmes
Social
To launch a mid-day meal programme for students and a new, skills and values-based education policy for schools
To build better sports infrastructure and training facilities
To set up training-based welfare programmes for religious leaders of all faiths at places of worship REUTERS