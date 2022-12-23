Key Pakistan province sacks Imran Khan-backed chief minister

ISLAMABAD – An ally of former Pakistan premier Imran Khan was removed as chief minister of a key province after he failed to seek a confidence vote from lawmakers.

It is a blow to the opposition leader’s plan to dissolve the state legislature and force snap elections.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi “ceases to hold his office with immediate effect” and his Cabinet is dissolved, according to a Twitter message by the governor of Punjab, Baligh ur Rehman, early Friday morning.

Mr Elahi has been asked to continue to serve until a new leader is elected by the 371-member provincial legislature, he said.

Mr Elahi has announced plans to challenge the order in court and he will separately seek the dismissal of the governor by President Arif Alvi, local media reported.

Mr Rehman, allied with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, had asked Mr Elahi to seek the trust of the house after Mr Khan unveiled his plan to dissolve the state legislature in Punjab and the north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Punjab, the country’s most populous state, is considered Pakistan’s political capital and and all parties seek to control it.

Mr Khan had earlier this month announced plans to dissolve the two assemblies – which he controls – on Dec 23 to mount pressure on Mr Sharif to hold early elections in the country.

The government has rejected Mr Khan’s call, saying elections will be held after federal assembly completes its five-year term in August. BLOOMBERG