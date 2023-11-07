‘Just looking like a wow!”: How this catchphrase goes viral

A new catchphrase, “Just looking like a wow”, has taken social media by storm, inspiring a flurry of memes and even entering the lexicon of Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities lately.

The trending phrase was coined by Ms Jasmeen Kaur, the owner of a humble traditional Indian clothing store in New Delhi. Like many other small business owners, she had jumped on the livestream bandwagon to sell her clothes.

In one Instagram Live session, Ms Kaur was seen dressed in a bright yellow set of shalwar kameez, a traditional combination dress with a shawl. She started by saying: “So beautiful, so elegant...Just looking like a wow” as she showed off her eye-catching outfit, before moving on to talk about the sizes and colours available for sale.

The video, which she later uploaded as an Instagram Reel on Oct 9, has clocked more than eight million views and over 300,000 likes to date. Many viewers said they found her enthusiastic sales pitch cute, funny and memorable.

The clip was also posted on TikTok in late October, which has since inspired viewers from Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, Canada and other countries to produce their own meme clips featuring her infectious voice.