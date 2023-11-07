‘Just looking like a wow!”: How this catchphrase goes viral

A new catchphrase, “Just looking like a wow”, has taken social media by storm, inspiring a flurry of memes and even entering the lexicon of Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities lately.
The trending phrase was coined by Ms Jasmeen Kaur, the owner of a humble traditional Indian clothing store in New Delhi. Like many other small business owners, she had jumped on the livestream bandwagon to sell her clothes.
In one Instagram Live session, Ms Kaur was seen dressed in a bright yellow set of shalwar kameez, a traditional combination dress with a shawl. She started by saying: “So beautiful, so elegant...Just looking like a wow” as she showed off her eye-catching outfit, before moving on to talk about the sizes and colours available for sale.
The video, which she later uploaded as an Instagram Reel on Oct 9, has clocked more than eight million views and over 300,000 likes to date. Many viewers said they found her enthusiastic sales pitch cute, funny and memorable.
The clip was also posted on TikTok in late October, which has since inspired viewers from Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, Canada and other countries to produce their own meme clips featuring her infectious voice.
Soon, Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone also caught up with the trend when she used Ms Kaur’s voice in her Instagram video. This further popularised Ms Kaur’s catchphrase, with more celebrities, cricketers and even ministers playfully adopting it when making reference to anyone or anything that looks great.
American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas also used the catchphrase to compliment his wife, actress-model Priyanka Chopra, in an Instagram Story, comprising a picture of Chopra in a lime green designer saree and the line “so beautiful, so elegant...just looking like a wow”.
Ms Kaur’s overnight fame has earned her media coverage and advertisement deals.
Her Instagram shop now has 621,000 followers, and she is ramping up her Instagram Live sales in the lead up to Deepavali.
“I am feeling wow. My life has changed. I am just giving back-to-back interviews,” She told Hindustan Times, before adding in Hindi: “After working so hard, this comes as a boost to my life.”