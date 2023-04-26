Joy and fear as India's population becomes world's biggest

DEHRA, India – Exhausted, elated and cradling her newborn daughter in a government hospital, young mother Manu Bala had just helped make India the world’s most populous nation.

Tears of joy and relief streamed down her cheeks as her as-yet-unnamed child – one of more than 67,000 born across India on Monday – rested on her chest.

It was also the day the UN announced that India, already home to more than one in every six humans on the planet, would this week eclipse China with more people than any other country.

India’s population by mid-year is estimated at 1.4286 billion, against 1.4257 billion for China, in the United Nations Population Fund’s “State of World Population Report” for this year.

“I am very happy that my child was born on the day India left behind China – it feels special to become a mother on this day,” the 22-year-old housewife told AFP from her bed.

“I want my baby to study hard and become whatever she wants to become. I want to give her a good life.”

Ms Bala had writhed in agony on her gurney inside the crowded maternity ward of her Himalayan town’s public hospital.

Flanked by nurses in green and white overalls, her face turned pale as she lay on a bare bed with her feet mounted in stirrups.

“Push harder,” the doctor urged the first-time mother in the labour room while her husband and mother-in-law waited anxiously outside.

Sweat trickling down her forehead, Ms Bala winced in pain and clasped the sides of the bed before the final push that was met with a round of cheers from the staff.

Holding the baby to her chest with relief writ large on her face, she mustered up one final reservoir of energy to thank the doctor and nurses.

‘One baby is enough’