Jho Low reportedly sighted in India, Malaysia top cop says 'fake news'

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Fugitive Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, has been sighted in Ahmedabad, India, Asia Times reported.

The Hong Kong-based English language news media publishing group reported that law enforcement officials told them that local police had monitored Low's movements while he was there on a three-day visit.

The report stated that Low was not arrested despite an Interpol Red Notice against him.

Interpol had issued a Red Notice on Low, as he is wanted by Singapore and Malaysia authorities over his involvement in the scandal-hit 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

It noted that Low had departed Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport aboard a Gulfstream G200 private jet on Nov 5.

It said that the airplane Low was on was headed to the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The plane's Thailand-based charter airline MJets denied that Low was aboard the flight, stating that it was "untrue, unfounded and unsubstantiated".

Low has been speculated to be in hiding in several countries, namely China, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, as well as the Caribbean island country of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Low, who reportedly holds a citizenship from St. Kitts and Nevis, had his citizenship revoked after the 1MDB scandal became widely known around the world.

Recently, Cyprus too revoked Low's citizenship, which was acquired through the citizenship-for-investment scheme back in 2015.

Inspector-General of police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador previously said that Malaysia has requested a country to extradite Low but the effort was futile, as Low seemed to be enjoying immunity from authorities in that country.

On Wednesday, IGP Abdul Hamid immediately dismissed the claim of Jho Low having visited India.

“Fake news,” he told the Free Malaysia Today website in a text message.

India's reluctance to apprehend Low could also be attributed to Malaysia's refusal to hand over controversial preacher Zakir Naik back to India.

Zakir, who is a permanent resident in Malaysia, is wanted in India over corruption charges.