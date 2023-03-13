Japanese tourist molested on Delhi street says she ‘still loves everything about India’

A Japanese tourist who was seen in a viral video being molested by an unruly mob of men and boys on a street in New Delhi has said she holds no grudges over what happened to her, and that she still loves “everything about India”.

“I have been there many times on holiday, and it is a country brimming with charms,” the 22-year-old woman, identified in her social media accounts as Megumiko, said in a Twitter post.

She said India is a wonderful country, and that she cannot bring herself to hate it, despite her recent experience there.

“India and Japan will forever be ‘tomodachi’ (friends),” she said.

Megumiko, a spa manager from Osaka, said she was more traumatised by reactions to the incident than by what actually happened to her.

In the 24-second video, a rowdy group of men and boys can be seen dousing her with coloured water and powder on a street in Delhi’s Paharganj area last Wednesday as they shouted, “Happy Holi”, as is tradition during the Hindu festival of Holi.

But they were also groping her, touching her chest, and pushing her around, even as she tried to flee from them, telling them repeatedly, “itai, itai”, which is Japanese for “it hurts”.

A boy smashed an egg on her head.

She slapped a man who tried to grab her chest, and then quickly ran to an alley.

Megumiko said she was terrified after seeing that her tweet with the video was being retweeted and shared privately “beyond my imagination”.

“While it may be the opinion of a few people, I am not used to being criticised or threatened, and this became psychologically unbearable,” she said.

Megumiko said she was, for now, pausing all her social media accounts.

She said she was sorry that the video seemed to have put Holi and India under harsh scrutiny.