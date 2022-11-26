IT workers turning to unions as tech layoff tsunami reaches India

BENGALURU - Thousands of tech professionals at risk of losing their jobs are fighting retrenchment by complaining to government authorities and, most surprisingly for the elite industry, joining trade unions.

Last week, Amazon India emailed its over 100,000 employees across the country, offering a voluntary separation programme (VSP). It said eligible employees across eight levels can resign by Nov 30 to avail themselves of a severance package that included at least 22 weeks’ base pay.

Mr Harpreet Singh, president of the 2,700-member strong Pune-based Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), said he received 18 to 20 distress calls from Amazon employees there.

NITES sent a letter on Nov 19 to India’s labour minister Bhupendra Yadav, alleging that the VSP at Amazon India violated labour laws by laying off staff without government permission. Amazon India on Wednesday denied this in a hearing before the ministry, saying it had not sacked any employees, but only let go of those who chose the VSP.

Amazon India did not respond to The Straits Times’ queries at the time of publishing.

Most Indian IT workers are employed by local software giants such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro, which have laid off thousands of staff since the pandemic, save for a short hiring bonanza late last year.

This month, as big tech multinationals like Meta, Google, Amazon and Twitter lay off employees globally, their India offices are also seeing painful exits.

“The mass layoffs and lack of jobs in the IT market has caused a lot of stress to employees. But most of them have no idea how to fight this,” said Mr Vinod AJ, general secretary of the Chennai-based Forum for IT Employees (FITE).

The first IT union in India, FITE has over 15,000 registered members, the majority of whom joined in the last five years.

NITES’ Mr Singh said that recent layoffs had “broken many myths prevailing in the IT industry”, including that IT employees are not covered under labour laws, and that they are not allowed to unionise.

FITE’s Mr Vinod, who works in a major tech company, said the “IT mindset” for at least a decade has been that they were not workers, but professionals. “We thought unions were for factory workers in failing industries,” he added.

Seeing employees of Google, Starbucks and Amazon form unions amid layoffs in the US in recent years has legitimised the organised mobilisation and collective bargaining for Indian tech employees too.