ISIS 'trying to exploit' growing Hindu-Muslim tensions in India

Demonstrators with placards calling for an end to violence against the Muslim community in India, outside India's High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, last week. Large parts of India's capital New Delhi erupted in violence between Hindus and Muslims last month, sparked by clashes over a controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
47 min ago

Analysts note viral photo of Muslim beaten by Hindu mob, among other media tactics

Debarshi Dasgupta India Correspondent In New Delhi

The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has appropriated Hindu-Muslim fault lines in India, exacerbated by ongoing protests and violence centred on a controversial amendment to the country's citizenship law, in its latest attempt to gain a greater toehold in a country with the world's second-biggest Muslim population.

A viral Reuters photo of a bloodied Muslim man cowering under blows from a Hindu mob during the recent communal riots in Delhi was adapted by an ISIS-aligned media unit into a poster last month, according to the United States-based SITE Intelligence Group that tracks online activities of global terror groups.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 13, 2020, with the headline 'ISIS 'trying to exploit' growing Hindu-Muslim tensions in India'. Print Edition | Subscribe
