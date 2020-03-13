ISIS 'trying to exploit' growing Hindu-Muslim tensions in India

The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has appropriated Hindu-Muslim fault lines in India, exacerbated by ongoing protests and violence centred on a controversial amendment to the country's citizenship law, in its latest attempt to gain a greater toehold in a country with the world's second-biggest Muslim population.

A viral Reuters photo of a bloodied Muslim man cowering under blows from a Hindu mob during the recent communal riots in Delhi was adapted by an ISIS-aligned media unit into a poster last month, according to the United States-based SITE Intelligence Group that tracks online activities of global terror groups.