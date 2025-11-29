Is India changing its Pakistan playbook?

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Security personnel working at the site of an explosion near the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, India, on Nov 11.

NEW DELHI - India appears to be nuancing its public messaging on Pakistan, if its relatively more measured approach and tone towards a Nov 10 blast in New Delhi – the first major bomb attack in its capital in more than two decades – is anything to go by.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has largely refrained from pointing fingers at Pakistan, even though preliminary investigations had suggested the terror module that carried out the attack near the historic Red Fort had links to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed militant group.

While Mr Modi has warned that any terror attacks emanating from Pakistan would be treated as an “act of war” in the immediate aftermath of the blast that killed at least 13 people, his administration has not blamed Pakistan – like it did in April for a terror attack by militants in Pahalgam in Kashmir that killed 25 Indians and one Nepali.

The Pahalgam incident subsequently escalated into a military conflict between the two feuding South Asian neighbours from May 7 to 10 that the Indians codenamed Operation Sindhoor.

“I think (the restraint) is essentially a consequence of what they said after Operation Sindoor, that any act of terrorism will be interpreted as an act of war,” said Mr Ajai Sahni, executive director of the Institute for Conflict Management in New Delhi.

A lack of restrain would mean the Modi government “ would be committed to an extreme response against Pakistan and would find it difficult to get out in terms of popular perception if they had immediately blamed Pakistan”, he said.

Simmering tensions between India and Pakistan take place at a time when the world’s attention is divided among multiple hot spots, including Ukraine, the Middle East and Sudan.

The world order is also undergoing profound upheaval, with India recalibrating its ties following tensions with the US under President Donald Trump and resetting ties with China.

Changing calculus

In the aftermath of Operation Sindhoor, India found that world leaders were at best lukewarm towards its position on Pakistan, which had denied involvement in the Pahalgam attacks.



It did not help that New Delhi did not present strong enough evidence ahead of the cross-border strikes supporting its claims of Pakistani involvement in the Kashmir attacks.

After the limited military conflict, India sent all-party delegations to 33 countries as part of a diplomatic outreach to put across India’s point of view regarding the problem of cross-border terrorism.

“The unintended consequence of the operation was the diplomatic cost. Today, Pakistan is in a much better position in terms of relations with the US and China,” Mr Sahni added.

While India has only recently dialled down its bilateral tensions with China , the deep relationship between China and Pakistan manifested in how Beijing was said to have leveraged the India-Pakistan clash in May as a live testing ground for its latest weapons and intelligence capabilities.



That was according to the 2025 Annual Report to Congress by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission.



Pakistan’s foreign minister Ishaq Dar claimed on May 7 that Chinese J-10C jets were used to shoot down five Indian fighter jets along the border, including French-made Rafale jets.

India has denied Pakistan’s claim but confirmed end-May that it lost fighter jets in that clash with Pakistan without specifying the exact number. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh in October claimed India had downed at least five Pakistani jets.

More crucially, under the Trump administration, the United States has been cosying up to Pakistan, where Osama bin Laden was found hiding and was killed in 2011. Pakistan is strategically located on trade and transit routes and neighbours Afghanistan and Iran to its north.

While Mr Trump’s predecessors have intentionally cultivated close ties with India as a strategic counter to China in the Indo-Pacific, India-US ties have suffered under the current American commander-in-chief, who is hard-balling New Delhi in pursuit of a trade deal that he deems favourable to the world’s largest economy.

Mr Trump has slapped on India 50 per cent tariffs – among the highest levels in the world – which include a 25 per cent punitive tariff for buying Russian oil.

Negotiations are still ongoing even though the Trump administration has removed levies on some food imports from India in response to a growing affordability crisis in the US.

Mr Trump’s repeated assertions that he helped bring about a ceasefire between the perennially feuding nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours also went down poorly in India, which has always been averse to third-party intervention in India-Pakistan ties, at least publicly.

Analysts noted that another factor contributing to India’s cautious approach to Pakistan is this unpredictability in India-US ties, hence the need for strong evidence.

“There is a cautiousness (in the Modi government) after Pahalgam. Because after Pahalgam, the world was asking for evidence,” said Dr Amit Ranjan, a research fellow with the Institute of South Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore.

“They are trying to find out the link between the (Pakistani) group and the module (behind the Red Fort attack) , then they may go for some action… Still, they will be cautious this time round, he added.

Lingering shadow of the past

Preliminary investigations into the Red Fort case are focused on a “white-collar terror module”, or terrorist cell, involving the radicalisation of Indian doctors linked to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, an al-Qaeda-affiliated-organisation, and the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed militant group.

Indian police had uncovered the terror cell after looking into who put up posters of Jaish-e-Mohammed in different parts of Kashmir. Six people have been arrested so far.

Dr Umar-un-Nabi, a doctor trained in general medicine and an assistant professor at Al-Falah University, has been identified by investigators as the suicide bomber, driving the blast car. His family home in Kashmir was demolished by authorities on Nov 14.

Still, at least one prominent leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started accusing Pakistan, including Mr Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister of the state of Maharashtra, on Nov 22.

Pakista n has bee n trigger-happy of late in marked contrast to India’s latest approach, as both capitals were hit by terror attacks on consecutive days.

A day after the Red Fort blast in Delhi, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif swiftly accused India of “state terrorism” for a suicide bombing in Islamabad on Nov 11 that killed 12. India has dismissed these claims as baseless.

On Nov 25, Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the attack was planned from Afghanistan and said banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan’s chief Noor Wali Mehsud was behind the attack.

The flare-up in India-Pakistan ties in 2025 , as has been the case in the past, was largely centred on Kashmir, which is a province divided between both neighbours, but claimed in its entirety by both sides.

India has long accused Pakistan of long fanning a separatist movement and supporting terror groups, a charge denied by Pakistan. The two countries have fought two wars and one limited conflict over Kashmir, with thousands killed in the process.

In the past decade, the Modi government has chosen to carry out cross-border strikes in response to terror attacks originating from Pakistan.

In 2016, India blamed Pakistan for a terror attack in which 19 soldiers were killed in Kashmir that September. In response, Indian commandos crossed the Line of Control, a de facto border between India and Pakistan, to carry out strikes on alleged terror camps in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

In 2019, India launched air strikes into Balakot, going deeper into Pakistani territory after a suicide bombing in Kashmir killed 40 Indian paramilitary personnel.

The situation in 2025 is complicated to some extent by Pakistan’s deteriorating ties with Afghanistan, with Islamabad accusing the Taliban of harbouring fighters who are seen to be responsible for a surge in terror attacks in Pakistan.

Given the lingering animosity between both countries, there is always uncertainty about what happens next. The instability, though, means the danger of a provocation is never too far away. A large number of troops remain stationed along their common border.

“In the long term what India and Pakistan are going to do is difficult to predict,” noted Dr Ranjan. “India has to look at all the angles before making a move.”