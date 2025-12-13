Straitstimes.com header logo

IndiGo chaos unmasks fragility of India’s aviation market

IndiGo staff tagging stranded bags and belongings of passengers following large-scale flight disruptions at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Dec 8.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Nirmala Ganapathy

  • IndiGo cancelled thousands of flights due to failing to adapt to new crew rostering rules requiring longer pilot rest periods, stranding over 580,000 passengers in December.
  • The crisis exposed the dangers of IndiGo's 65% market share dominance and regulatory oversight weakness, prompting calls for more competition, scrutiny, and tighter rules.
  • Government ordered IndiGo to reduce flights by 10% and temporarily postponed the new rules, while critics call for stringent penalties and stronger consumer rights to prevent future disruptions.

NEW DELHI – In a matter of days, the reputation of India’s biggest airline was in tatters.

IndiGo’s decision to abruptly

cancel thousands of flights in early December

triggered chaos in the world’s third-largest aviation market and laid bare weaknesses that threaten the sector’s growth and showed the vulnerability of passengers.

