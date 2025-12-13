For subscribers
News analysis
IndiGo chaos unmasks fragility of India’s aviation market
- IndiGo cancelled thousands of flights due to failing to adapt to new crew rostering rules requiring longer pilot rest periods, stranding over 580,000 passengers in December.
- The crisis exposed the dangers of IndiGo's 65% market share dominance and regulatory oversight weakness, prompting calls for more competition, scrutiny, and tighter rules.
- Government ordered IndiGo to reduce flights by 10% and temporarily postponed the new rules, while critics call for stringent penalties and stronger consumer rights to prevent future disruptions.
NEW DELHI – In a matter of days, the reputation of India’s biggest airline was in tatters.
IndiGo’s decision to abruptly cancel thousands of flights in early December
cancel thousands of flights in early Decembertriggered chaos in the world’s third-largest aviation market and laid bare weaknesses that threaten the sector’s growth and showed the vulnerability of passengers.